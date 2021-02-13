Columns The corona crisis made the Minister of Health the brightest politician in Spain, and that is why he resigned

The Socialists may win the Catalan election when pro-independence people quarrel with each other, but that doesn’t mean anything yet, writes Tommi Hannula, a news producer for HS’s foreign service.

I listened football Spanish Cup match in Seville-Barcelona on Wednesday from the Catalan Broadcasting Corporation. The channel is in Catalan, and that’s why something cracked in the ear with a commercial break.

The Ciudadanos party appealed to listeners in a pot of Spanish to get votes this Sunday.

It seemed downright desperate.

Ciudadanos (Ciutadans in Catalan, Citizens in Finnish) was born as a counterweight to the Catalan Independence Movement. It is the largest party in the regional parliament, but even fourth place in Sunday’s election seems to be tight.

This would seem to indicate that popular support for separatism has strengthened, but no. Independents argue with each other, and the election may be won by the man who gave face to the Spanish battle against the coronavirus.

Salvador Illa, 54, left his seat as Spanish health minister to lead the Socialist Party in his local elections.

Center-right Ciudadanos has lost voters precisely to the Socialists but also to the extreme conservative Vox party, which is running for the Catalan regional parliament for the first time.

Catalonia the intensification of the independence movement led to the deepest political crisis in Spain in the last decade in the era of democracy.

In the fall of 2017, Catalonia declared independence, the most concrete consequence of which were long prison sentences for regional government leaders.

Prime Minister of Spain, Socialist Pedro Sánchez hopes that those who oppose independence will be taken out of power, as they have kept the whole of Spain in check.

Sánchez must have listened to their demands for an independence referendum, because in the Spanish Parliament, they have already guaranteed the support of a narrow majority for the two Sánchez governments – and overthrown the first of them.

Socialists however, victory would not guarantee Catalan leadership for the Evening. Ciudadanos remained in the opposition in the last election after pro-independence renewed a common majority of just under half of the vote.

On Wednesday, four pro-independence parties signed an agreement not to form a regional government with the Socialists.

What matters is which of the largest independence parties wins their mutual race. The advantage of the more moderate Republican Left (ERC) would know a more diplomatic line, since Sánchez has relied on the support of the ERC in national politics. If the neckline takes a more radical Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia), separatism will escalate.

Socialists after succeeding in opinion polls, pro-independence activists tried to postpone election day to the summer ear. The reason was an epidemic, but the court denied intentions.

Those infected and quarantined have the right to come to the polls in the last hour of election day.