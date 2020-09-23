Columns The combination of Finland, Sweden and Norway benefits everyone

Although there is stable support for defense co-operation in Finland, Norway’s accession to Finnish-Swedish co-operation also aroused opposition in Parliament.

Finland, The Swedish and Norwegian defense ministers will meet today on Wednesday in Lemmijoki, northern Norway. The place has been skilfully chosen not only by the constituency of the Norwegian Minister of Defense but also by the nature of the meeting.

When the three defense ministers announce that Norway, Sweden and Finland will increase a new kind of trilateral defense cooperation, they will be in the Arctic, close to the borders of all three and next to Russia.

Internationally There is stable support for defense co-operation in Finland.

Finland is involved in all Nordic co-operation at Nordefco, the British-led JEF, the French EI2 intervention initiative and the German framework state project. There are various co-operation documents with nine countries, and the tripartite is not entirely new. Such is the case with Sweden and the United States.

Still, the Norwegian co-operation that is starting now has brought tensions in Parliament. They say that there is no consensus on Finland’s security and defense policy.

There is a small but strong internal opposition within the government parties in the Defense Committee. A few veterans of the Demars and representatives of the Left Alliance consider the co-operation between Finland, Sweden and Norway to be a link to NATO.

Critics worry that the countries share their strategic vision and, say, airports, but in reality Norway would play on another team. If a conflict with Russia arises, critics believe that Finland should not be linked to the actual parties to the conflict unless it is a party itself. The problem arising from several separate co-operation agreements, which may change Finland’s security policy position in the eyes of others, is also seen as a problem.

At the same time, the government’s program includes the goal of increasing co-operation with Norway, and in general, defense co-operation is considered to be in Finland’s interest. Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen (center) will still have to make art and communicate that the commitments do not apply to a situation where Norwegian troops are under NATO command.

Finland, Cooperation between Sweden and Norway benefits everyone. At the same time, it is good to understand why Norway is interested in cooperation.

Norway considers Russia and also China to be greater threats in the Arctic. At the same time, Norway is building its defense more independently of NATO. Rapid assistance from NATO countries in a regional hybrid crisis would not be certain. A large number of NATO countries are more interested in the threat from Europe’s southern neighborhood than from Russia.

