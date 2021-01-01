Columns The Coalition Party does not understand that it is not possible to stand out from the brawler by brawling himself a little quieter

The Coalition Party should trust that there are enough stable and enlightened bourgeois voters in Finland who will never go to the sledge of populists – unless the party itself expels them by imitating populists, Yrjö Rautio writes in his column.

Large party support tends to increase in opposition. Coalition support, however just counting. There are at least two reasons. The party does not trust its own values ​​of the moderate right-wing party, but follows and imitates right-wing populists. Petteri Orpo has proved to be a frivolous leader of the opposition party.

In the 2017 municipal elections, the Coalition Party was the largest party. Now the Coalition Party receives about 16 percent support in opinion polls. It seems somewhat certain that the party will be far behind the SDP and basic Finns in the spring municipal elections. If that happens, Orpo’s days as presidents of his party will probably be counted.

With the Coalition has always had difficulty keeping its line once it has got the challenger from its right side.

In the early 1930s, the Challenger was challenged by the Lapua movement, the political heir to the Patriotic People’s Movement, IKL. At that time, those who followed IKL even took over the party.

The Coalition Party and the IKL were in the electoral alliance in the 1933 parliamentary elections. The electoral bloc won ten fewer seats than the Coalition had won alone in the 1930 election. The moderates took over JK Paasikivi led the party back in 1935.

Now the Coalition Party is haunted by the Basic Finns on its right side.

Moderate right-wing politicians in many countries and believed in the 1930s to stop the avalanche of the far right by following it. It just accelerated the avalanche. In Germany, it paved the way for the Nazis to power.

Now, moderate right-wing politicians in many countries are trying to stop the rise of right-wing populism by following it. What did not succeed 90 years ago will not succeed even now. Even the Coalition Party only increases the popularity of basic Finns by following them.

In the Coalition Party there are MPs whose attitudes towards immigration are no different from those of right-wing populists. The whole party worked closely as an auxiliary party of the basic Finns at all stages of the al-Hol jupaka.

One of the Coalition Party’s most glorious traditions has been defending legal goings against threats from both the left and the right. In repatriating Al-Hol’s Finns, it has been ready to exchange its valuable tradition for cheap populism.

Orpo was allowed to expect better. He was Juha Sipilän Minister of the Interior of the (Central) Government in autumn 2015, when more than 30,000 asylum seekers flocked to Finland. He performed his duties in a critical situation in a respectfully consistent, calm, and upright manner.

As the leader of the opposition party, Orpo has been roughly the opposite of that former self.

A small glimpse of the former Orpo was not seen until Christmas, when six children and two mothers were brought to Finland from al-Hol. He said at the beginning that only children should have been brought, but then bowed to believing the authorities say that helping the children required bringing the mothers as well.

In the Coalition Party is its far-right, moderate, humanist and liberal. Keeping a motley crowd together is difficult. That would require a leader who is much stronger and ideologically stronger than Orpah. The Coalition is leaking to both basic Finns and the Greens.

The second largest opposition party does not have an easy voice. The problem has driven the Coalition to desperately oppose almost everyone Sanna Marinin (sd) government proposals – including those that it itself drove in the government during the previous election term. A good example of this is the provincial administration involved in social reform.

In dealing with the corona crisis, however, the Coalition Party has largely supported a successful national line. European politics is one of the few areas of politics in which the party has made a clear distinction with the native Finns.

The Coalition Party would better maintain its support if it trusted with a healthy self-confidence that the moderate right still has a place in Finnish politics.

Some voters leave the sledge of populists, the Coalition did anything. But the Coalition Party should be confident that there will also be enough stable and enlightened bourgeois voters who will never leave – unless the party itself expels them by imitating populists.

You can’t stand out from the raging populists by rumbling yourself in a slightly quieter voice. The only way to stand out is to appear self-emphasized in moderation and constructiveness. How can it be so difficult to understand such a simple thing?

The author is an experienced policy journalist who has worked in newspapers and magazines.