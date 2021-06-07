Columns The climate issue should not be made repulsive to the middle class

Mankind is aware of the problem and has taken action. It is no longer a matter of global coordination.

Philosopher John Locke defined in the late 17th century that the right to property arises when man modifies natural resources with his own work and skills. Adam Smith complemented this thinking a hundred years later by defining capital as stored labor. Together, these two create the wealth of peoples and nations. These principles continue to affect our economy.

One obvious shortcoming in them today is. Locke assumed the natural resources were endless. Nor did he set a price for the pollution of the climate, waterways and soil. The scarcity of the world’s arable land and raw materials, as well as population growth, have highlighted the problems created by these in various ways. Fortunately, several of them have been resolved. Unfortunately, too many are still unresolved.

Locken the error conclusion was due to the worldview. American settlement was still in its infancy. Farmland and resources seemed to have unlimited tillage. Humanity was not yet industrialized, and the ecosystem was able to adapt to the externalities of our actions.

Locke would certainly add to its economic model today a price for the first use of non-renewable raw materials to encourage the recycling of materials, as well as a price for emissions to air, water and soil. We now call these the circular economy and the polluter pays principle. Its most significant application is probably the European Union’s emissions trading.

My own social awakening came from the UN Rio Summit on Sustainable Development in 1992. The carrying capacity of the world’s nature was a concern and I wanted to act. Now, as I follow the debate on climate change, the problems of my own childhood and youth doomsday come to mind. Sulfur rains were supposed to destroy a significant portion of the connecting plants. The depletion of the ozone layer and the sun’s UV radiation were supposed to destroy much of the rest of life on Earth.

The problem was identified, and humanity as well as the legislators took action. Sulfur emissions were capped, and the United States, for example, tackled the problem with sulfur emissions trading. Freons and a few other ozone-depleting chemicals were banned. The world was saved. In the same way, we are also fighting climate change.

I followed The climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in April is a joy. The leaders of the United States, China, India and Russia shared a common concern and committed themselves to goals that would have been a utopia for us who followed climate policy 5 to 10 years ago. I dare to trust that the means and, if necessary, stronger commitments will follow that spirit at the Glasgow climate summit in the autumn.

The vast majority of businesses and citizens have long wanted to take action to stop climate change. At times, it seems that right now the biggest threat to the fight against climate change is the one who has the strongest voice on it and built their political identity on it. The climate issue should not be made repulsive to the middle class, which is already involved.

Another threat is the ideologisation of means. In the European Union, Germany and Belgium increase coal power by driving down zero-emission nuclear power in vain. In addition, the taxonomy regulation defines nuclear power, contrary to reason and science, as energy that is harmful to the climate. The link between the wise use and cultivation of commercial forests and the maximum carbon sink of forests should also be recognized without ideologising the use of forests. It is entirely possible to reconcile biodiversity with the sustainable economic use of forests.

Mauno Koivisto has said, “Unless we know for sure how it will go, Suppose everything is going well.”

Mankind is aware of the problem and committed to solving it. Most developed economies have shown that the decoupling of economic growth and emissions works. It is no longer a matter of global coordination. Climate change will be tackled like sulfur rainfall and ozone depletion in its day.

The author is the CEO of the Central Chamber of Commerce.