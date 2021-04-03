Columns The Chinese Communist Party is asking and its internet people are reaping – or at least it seems

A good year ago was a small moment when Chinese censorship seemed to be properly eased. Suddenly, there was a lot of party criticism on the Internet about the treatment of the coronary crisis and also demands for freedom of speech, writes HS Asian correspondent Mari Manninen.

China has been squatting in recent days by foreign textile companies. At the same time, it has become very clear that the country’s leading Communist Party has made the internet its own smoothly firing weapon.

Back in the 21st century, it was dreamed in Western countries that with the Internet, China’s freedom of speech would increase and the party’s influence would diminish.

The possibilities of saying have increased dramatically compared to the time before the Internet. While the party censors the debates and blocks its citizens from accessing foreign China-critical websites, the Chinese are able to share information and debate countless issues on their own forums.

But the party has also learned to take advantage of the desire of its citizens to say it. Recent events are another good example of this.

To the party affiliated media last week began blaming foreign textile companies, such as H&M, for boycotting cotton linked to forced labor in Xinjiang.

The Chinese online people immediately followed their media. It accused companies of spreading lies. Commentators were offended that companies are benefiting from the Chinese market but barking at the same time.

Some of China’s notable celebrities spectacularly stopped collaborating with well-known brands like Nike and Burberry. H&M ran into a variety of difficulties, for example, its pages disappeared from Chinese e-commerce platforms.

Party the fingers are heavily at play in the fluff, as the troll army – which is likely to be made up of public sector workers, volunteers and “helpers” hired separately for the job – is working hard at the behest of the Chinese leadership.

But yes, nationalist civilians are also genuinely angry. Celebrities and online marketplaces could calculate that difficulties were promised on the part of both authorities and consumers if they did not sever ties with the accused companies.

China’s the Communist Party and Chinese consumers, or one-fifth of the world’s people, are together a massive force, like an instantaneous tidal wave.

When ethical consumers, democracies and their organizations shout, “We must not oppress human rights,” the tsunami responds, “We must not bark at China!”

The Chinese leadership seems to be holding the tsunami quite well in their fingers. It is able to accelerate and silence currents through its trolls and censorship.

It may be that many Chinese also think differently from the tsunami, but that’s hard to know. Something is happening behind the censorship, as it did not have time to immediately remove all the anti-cotton attack messages that called for support for Xinjiang residents and not for the products.

A good year ago was a small moment when Chinese censorship seemed to be properly eased. At that time, the coronavirus was in its infancy and China was in crisis. Suddenly, there was a lot of party criticism on the internet about dealing with the crisis and also demands for freedom of speech.

It was as if he had gotten a peek into the underwater world of Chinese mind movements. Usually you can only see a smooth water surface and huge foam heads from the sea.