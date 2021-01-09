Columns The children of America in 1946 – Patti Smith and Donald Trump – grew in different directions in the particle

A wonderful proclamation poet, a fiery-minded rocker, and a consciousness-expanding twilight prose writer, it seems that man can heal as he ages.

In spring 2004 Patti Smith and her then-boyfriend, guitarist Oliver Ray met with a small number of journalists in Brussels. The next day would be a concert. At the beginning of the meeting, the unpublished were listened to together Trampin ‘-plate.

Then Patti Smith wanted us to introduce ourselves and started with me because I sat on the edge. I said my name and said I was from Helsinki – and I didn’t have time to continue that now I only came from that side of Brussels, because Helsinki ignited in him the memory of the first gig of the first European tour.

Were you there in the fall of 1976, he asked.

I wish I had come, I replied, but when my mother wouldn’t let me.

“Your mother was right,” he snapped. “I was an asshole back then.”

At the end of December At the age of 74, Smith left flirting a long time ago, but he has not compromised on the world improvement of his youth. On the contrary, for the great leaders of the great world are only now fucking them, regardless of age. Like Smith, too Donald Trump is a child of 1946.

“Twenty-four percent of the people had chosen what is worst among us as the representative of the remaining seventy-six percent,” Smith writes Antti Nylénin translated into Finnish Year of the Monkey (Siltala, 2020), whose name refers to the designation of the Chinese calendar since 2016, not the president.

Smith continues, “Now greet all of our true American apathy.”

Instead of politics, however, the work freely exudes in the intertwining of fact, fiction, and dream. It is essential to “maintain a fervent hope,” even though despair and death rain both on the author’s inner circle and on the planet as a whole.

The last figures in the book are at the beginning of the interest year. Smith goes on a pilgrimage to Sint Bavo Cathedral in Ghent Hubert and Jan van Eyckin Because of the altarpiece painted in the 15th century – not yet knowing that the world is just closing.

In the poetics of Patti Smith people and eras are one. Until childhood, the message is probably defiantly optimistic, but at the same time the greatest.

On November 22, 1998, he performed in his hometown of Chicago, and a concert recording Home For The Holiday appeared late. Be that as it may, of his rocking cries of peace, I guess in simple terms People Have The Power sounds better than ever when the band is silent and only the proclamation poet himself is in the voice.

A little later, Smith rolls something even more obscene off the concert stage: the U.S. Declaration of Independence. Yes! It becomes clear that its bold words have not become living flesh.

John F. Kennedy was murdered to his day 35 years earlier. He wasn’t the best of the presidents, RobertSmith, who appreciates the Senator brother more, points out in his interlude. But he still gave people something of rare value: hope and a sense of opportunity.