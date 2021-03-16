Columns The cassette revolutionized listening and consuming music, and refuses to die

The Dutch inventor of the tape, who was unknown, died in March and also had time to experience its return, but did not really understand the enthusiasm.

Now finger on the pause button and ponder: are you the generation of radios or fairy tale cassettes or is it the last generation, the great generation of earphone stereos?

One can assume that those born in this millennium do not understand the whole question, but for us parents, mentioning a radio recorder or earphone stereo may open the gates of the mind to a time when one small object revolutionized listening and consuming music, in part, also producing.

It was that somewhat cheap-looking plastic-shelled c-cassette invented by a Dutch engineer Lou Ottens can no longer press the pause button and take a short break. He died on March 6 at the age of 94.

Dutch Ottens, who was elected head of Philips’ product development in 1960, repeatedly recalled that he did not invent the c-cassette or the recorder needed to record and play it alone. But the flash of intelligence was his. The double-sided cassette with two small tape reels was supposed to be easy to use, affordable and fit in your pocket: literally the Compact Cassette.

Yet Ottens admitted in later years that he was also surprised by the world success of the tape, which was originally intended solely for self-recording. He, too, had not been able to imagine what the cassette introduced in August 1963 would really stretch and how the cassette experience would prepare music listeners for the future – our present.

However, with the release of the cassette, favorite music could be listened to for the first time everywhere and on the move, as well as in private. And most of the time you didn’t have to pay for it. In Finland, “home recording” from radio, television, records or cassettes formed the core of cassette culture, it is recalled Kaarina Kilpiön, Vesa Kurkelan and Heikki Uimonen in a compact, great book that utilizes user memory The cassette of the whole people (2015).

Lou Ottens is not mentioned in it, but it may be that the cassette players and cassettes he pushed played a part in the golden age of the Finnish stroke and in the commercialization of the recording industry in general. There was money and a lot of work when the pre-recorded cassettes contributed almost tenfold to the number of copies sold in Finland in the 1970s – from less than a million to about eight million.

Cassette the golden age eventually became quite short, and Ottens did not miss it. Besides, at the same time, he developed the following revolutionary audio format, which he considered to be the best: Philips’ launched CD in 1983. Ottens did not fully understand that the cassettes returned to circulation during his retirement years – albeit only as fetish objects.

And indeed: new cassettes are being duplicated and sold again in Finland as well. However, there is no recent information on the quantities, and official statistics no longer even know the tape. But something seems to indicate that the Record Store Äxä website, which is active in seven cities, now offers about 260 domestic music cassettes, most of which have been released in the last three or four years.

The most recent of these could also refer to the cassette for its name and be dedicated to Lou Ottens. It is Litku Klemetin just appearing Flowers in a plastic bag.