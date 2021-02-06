Columns The bunker priests and honey tyrants of the world know it: there is something true in a functioning mockery

For democratic leaders, nicknames – also less flattering – are inherent benefits. They are a sign of a healthy system.

“Bunker paper.” “Vladimir Kalsar Poison.”

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny is indeed the word possessed. Such is dangerous and is probably an important part of why he is persecuted by the Russian ruling machinery: in addition to the message, there is the ability to say.

Navalnyi has launched relevant mock names in the past. It’s been ten years since he described the ruling Russia party as a “party of scammers and thieves”. The designation spread like wildfire and survived.

Bunker Pappa and Kalsari Poison may prove to be equally vibrant. These new nicknames refer, of course, to the president Vladimir Putin.

In power appointment is an ancient way. Earlier cases include the Roman emperor Tiberius, who ruled from 14‒37.

Tiberius – a collection called Tiberius Claudius Nero – spent his old age on the island of Capri. Historian Suetonius according to Tiberius, however, already as a young soldier he was so drunk that a witty pun was developed from his name Biberius Caldius Mero. It means a hot wine spreader to its parties.

That mockery must have been used only behind the back. Tiberius easily killed his opponents and those he suspected to be opponents, as well as their family members.

To be effective, a nickname must tell something true. This was known in Byzantium in the 1070s, where it was ruled by an unfortunate emperor Michael VII Dukas.

During Michael’s reign, the value of money collapsed. It gave rise to the inventive mock name Parapinakes, or Varttiveks. Laughter doesn’t make up for the 25 percent deficit in your wallet, but it can be comforting.

Sometimes it is hard to say whether it is a mockery or not. One of the most common nicknames for modern politicians is Bulldozer, Dozer.

Former President of France Jacques Chiracia was sometimes called Le Bulldozer. Former President of South Korea Lee Myung-bak also known as the Bulldozer, as well as the current oppressor of Tanzania John Magufuli.

Bulldozer does not properly meet the nickname criteria. When it comes to a slightly disgusting flattering tone: look here for a leader who resolutely clears obstacles in his path. According to Maguful, these burdensome obstacles include opposition and human rights.

Sometimes the mockery turns completely against itself, outright praiseworthy. That’s what happened Margaret Thatcherin in 1976.

We lived through the Cold War years. The newspaper of the Soviet Ministry of Defense, Krasnaya Zvezda, or Red Star, came up with the idea of ​​mocking the conservative Thatcher, the then leader of the opposition, as the “Iron Lady”.

The name spread oitis to Britain. In principle, the iron comes to mind insensitive to hardness, but nimipä turned in favor of Thatcher: I’m a rugged leader, not worth begins with me.

In mock names it is essential whether the object of ridicule is a democratic leader or an authoritarian one.

In a democracy, leaders are unarmed in the face of ridicule, and that is as it should be. Nicknames belong to benefits in kind and are a sign of a healthy system.

West German Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl in November 1982, the satirical newspaper Titanic got an action with his head shaped like a pear. For decades from now on, everyone in Germany knew who Birne, or Pear.

In authoritarian countries, the same should not be tried. Especially in China, censorship is on a hysterical level.

Since 2017, Winnie the Pooh has been in the teeth of the Chinese censorship authorities, as the communist leader had begun to be equated on social media. Xi Jinping to a honey-hungry fairy tale character. Both the name and the pictures of the bear knife ended up on the ban list.

Internet memes, or rapidly spreading phenomena — often images — are a kind of modern version of mock names.

At least one case is known in which a Chinese citizen has been convicted of distributing images of Winnie the Pooh. A 20-year-old student Luo Daiqing was imprisoned in the summer of 2019 for six months after returning to his native United States. There, he had tweeted caricatures of Xi Jinping.

Luo was convicted of “provocation” and “degrading the reputation of the country’s leaders”.

Laughter releases, but at the same time can lead to prison. The world’s bunker priests and honey tyrants are not merciful to their critics.