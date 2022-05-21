Columns The bulge in the septum can ruin your life for many months – with these simple tips from an experienced surgeon, I put a painful pain on my back

Interstitial bulge is a common ailment that can be surprisingly difficult to treat effectively.

Pharmacist glued the stickers to the side of the medicine packs and asked, “Are you already familiar with these medicines?” I stared at the awesome pile accumulated on the counter: Burana, muscle relaxants, a long-acting painkiller, and a stomach-protective agent to make it last.

The pharmacist comforted that the same type of cocktails seemed to be consumed a lot during telecommuting. I thanked him, took the medication and got up. There was a familiar sore whistle in his back.

About a pharmacy visit the days of the year have now passed. There was no correct diagnosis at the time, and I didn’t know I was suffering from a bulge in the septum. It is a common back problem, and I, as a man in my forties, is a very common patient. HS wrote about the bulge swelling last week.

It was unclear why the trouble was hitting myself right now. The cause may be in the passivity of the Corona period, hereditary factors, poor work ergonomics, or all of these. The bulge made life significantly more difficult: I couldn’t sit without pain for months.

Because I complained diligently about my ailments, I found an astonishing number of comrades in my circle of acquaintances. The stories were harsh. Wrong surgeries, severe nerve pain, recurrent bulges. Fortunately, there were also well-run operations and cases that quickly passed by themselves.

What everyone had in common was that, although the ailment is common, effective diagnosis and determined treatment seem surprisingly difficult. Experts’ opinions vary, and the patient must dig for the information themselves and seek help.

I dare not give instructions to anyone, but I dare say how my own effort eventually made it easier. These tips were advised by an experienced orthopedic and surgical specialist.

If the bulge is diagnosed, don’t exercise for a sore back forcibly as it will only make it worse.

Don’t bow down! Sit a little, walk a lot. Medications may relieve pain, but often they do not help.

If possible, go for a magnetic resonance imaging as it will give a definite diagnosis. There are restrictions on taking pictures, so you need luck for the broadcast or 200 euros of your own money in Helsinki.

Surgery is needed if the pain is unbearable. If any posture is painless, that’s a good sign! If you lose strength from your leg, see a doctor.

And finally: while the effort doesn’t seem to give up at all, over time it makes it easier. Please be patient.

Good luck!

The author is the editorial secretary of Teema magazine.