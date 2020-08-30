Thence it is now a week when the British Brexitites and the survivors of the country’s new independence declared a cultural war for Finland.

About the Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska a scapegoat was baked into the British home-grown controversy over patriotic singing. The kick-off was given by The Sunday Times, a newspaper with a circulation of more than half a million, whose front-line article suggested that the Finnish conductor was censoring British beloved patriotic tunes from the BBC’s Proms festival (https://www.hs.fi/kulttuuri/art-2000006611532.html).

The situation was immediately taken advantage of by the leader of the Brexit party Nigel Farage. He whistled his Twitter dog whistle and demanded that the Finnish conductor be shelved. The herd heard the shout of his leader, and Stasevska and his family began to receive threats and hate messages.

On Thursday, Stasevska made her own statement on the matter through the prestigious Harrison Parrott company, which handles the affairs of the artists: She has had no part or lottery once the concert program has been decided. Speculation has been wrong. He is an artist and not a political commentator.

Conductor Finnishness has, of course, been a side issue in the whole uproar. Any foreigner from any country would have been eligible as a scapegoat. Foreign artists – that dare to come to Britain to conduct British concerts. Aren’t there enough pendulum swingers in your own country now? (Yes, indeed, many have wondered.)

Basically, the whole fuss is about three things: politics, media literacy, and culture as a symbol of the nation.

The political situation in Britain has escalated well. The EU gap has torn the country apart for years. The economic and social problems caused by the pandemic are coming to the fore. Next year, the situation will get worse when the brexit transition period ends and the brexit everyday life begins. In a tense situation, there is a demand for scapegoats. Farage-parka, on the other hand, feels a little unnecessary when life work, or brexes, suddenly came to fruition. But no worries, there are always new ways of self-expression for populism. It is probably pointless to wait for an apology.

Media literacy lack feeds political turmoil. Unlike in Finland, in Britain the newspapers have their own sudden position on almost anything. Even quality magazines are full of news stories whose primary goal seems to be to incite indignation.

The reader must have the skill, accuracy and background knowledge to perceive for themselves what exactly has happened. The broadcaster BBC, meanwhile, is the whole people’s spittoon: conservatives too woke.

It is also about culture. Patriotic songs Rule Britain! and Land of Hope and Glory the symbol value is obvious. The controversy lies in the content of the symbol: whether one’s own ear hears melodic patriotism or disorderly reactionaryness.

As a Finnish patriot, I understand British patriots well. Music should not be shelved or “canceled” any more than fiction or theatrical art. However, as a foreigner, I do not serve my opinions. Instead, we played rhythmically Rule Britain! melody at HS’s correspondent event at the Savoy Theater in Helsinki as early as February 2019. What better way for Brexit than a song that echoes Britain’s early 18th-century trade and maritime disputes with continental European counterparts?