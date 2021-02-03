Columns The Backpack-Heppu of the adventure machine succeeds where not all the characters in children’s programs do: he is rowdy but not annoying

It took a long time for an adult to wake up to the fact that Pikku Kakkonen’s Backpack-Heppuhan is an ingenious character, writes journalist Sanna Kangasniemi.

Google: “Backpack-Heppu.”

Had started to be ashamed. The guy had been to our home for four years almost every Saturday, and I didn’t even know his name. Not to mention he had never actually sat down to watch his program.

The children have watched. I am drinking coffee in the morning in relative peace, Little Kakkonen Adventure machine in the background.

“Up, forward, right, down, back left, you can find adventure anywhere. The journey can be short or long, fun and beautiful and even exciting, perhaps close to or far away, past or future. ”

UP, front, right … sorry, the tune is very catchy.

On the Internet it didn’t take long to tell. The Backpack-Heppu has a real name Jaakko Loukkola. Loukkola is an actor, musician and director who, among other things, pilots his own river in IdeaTeatteria.

Adventure machine is a music – driven program shot in front of a children ‘s audience in the studio, in which Loukkola performs Little Kakkonen presenters and studio orchestra. Half a hundred episodes have been done, and in all of them the central character Reppu-Heppu treads up his adventure plane, which looks a bit like an exercise bike, and starts the adventure.

Jaakko Loukkola runs the program with such intensity that if the program had been aimed at adults, he would certainly have already been interviewed in depth in several magazines.

This is not the case (at least not yet), but fortunately I have just received a new program of my own, Reppu-Heppu. It’s called Backpack-Heppu and Botti and comes on Friday nights In Little Second.

The somewhat umbrella-like Backpack-Heppu is actually quite an astonishing character: sprawlingly boisterous and energetic – but not at all annoying.

Believe it or not, even annoying characters have been seen at least on our TV.

Children’s programs – and culture for children in general – always seem to be forcibly ignored in the adult world.

It’s not because I think it’s due to a lack of appreciation, but maybe just because the children’s stuff has been done – for the kids. Adults can’t get so excited about them.

And they certainly don’t belong.

Namely, when the enthusiasm of adults immediately after four years bursts forth and they try to sing on Saturdays Adventure machine logo music and at the same time make the right movements (up, forward, right!), watching them in front of the TV on the couch a little gloomy-looking child. “Mom and Dad, don’t.”