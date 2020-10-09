Columns The avalanche of telecommuting threatens to clog your cell phone and head

The fomo of social media, the fear of being left out, slips into working life.

I wake up at night and I look at the clock on my cell phone. There is a new message on the screen. I turn off the phone and sleep in the morning.

When I wake up, I start looking for a nightly message. Where was it? Did it come in Outlook, Slack, Whatsapp, Messenger, Signal, Teams, Wilma? As a Twitter or Insta private message? Or as a text message?

The head threatens to explode even before the coffee.

By day I attend a meeting that lasts more than an hour. The cell phone is silent. When I look at it after the meeting, Slack has 78 new pingings and Outlook has over 30 new emails. Whatsapp and Wilma – don’t even go to them. WhatsApp has separate channels for my children to parents and hobby groups, classes, of which I have hundreds of messages behind.

In the evening, as I wait for a response from a colleague, I realize he is wrestling in a similar sea of ​​media. I asked my question in Slack, but probably quite a few others did today. I’ll put a text to him: Look at my message on Slack. If he doesn’t answer, I’ll have to call: Did you notice Slack or the text message?

Slackissä I have so many channels that part of the working day goes kanavasurffailussa seeking the right topic. The remark “it’s already a chain in Slack” has replaced the statement “I already put a mile on it”. Social media fomo, fear of missing out that is, the fear of being left behind slips into working life.

It causes a little paranoia: there can always be an important thread you didn’t notice, or a channel you weren’t invited to.

This is, of course, self-created hell.

When workplaces switched to telecommuting in the spring, new messaging and video conferencing channels also made work smoother and more comfortable in many ways. Slack channels are easier to manage than email chains. Signal is more secure than textural. In video conferencing, however, you see the face of another, which is more humane than talking on the phone.

And you can always turn the ping pong off for the night. The only problem is that when you open the channels in the morning, the avalanche overflows, which takes time to dismantle. Every morning starts from the back.

This cannot continue.

Do you remember the turn of the millennium? We had a slew of search engines. Yahoo, Metacrawler, Altavista, Lycos. . . Now you can do it with Google if you want. It also has its problems, but it makes life simpler.

The same goes for cell phones. Supervisor of the monthly supplement Lauri Malkavaara wrote in 2008 that he could not use the latest Nokia phone because it was too complex with its fine features. Then came the Iphone and rolled Nokia – not because it would have been nicer, but because it was easy for the majority to use.

Now I’m looking forward to the message channel playoffs. In the end, the most convenient always wins.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.