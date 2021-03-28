Columns The attractiveness of a municipality matters

Good life. Could this be the purpose of the existence of a local government unit called a municipality?

Is that it – the idea of ​​the municipality?

My hometown of birth in northern Finland seems to have just harnessed the motto of living a good life. There is also cover for the promise: the municipality has recently, among other things, launched a pilot project to buy a regular club for lonely elderly people. The condition of the ski trails can now be monitored in real time.

Suomen Kuvalehti (19.3.) Recently listed the country’s municipalities on the basis of vitality, population and economy. The comparison again showed how variegated the municipal field is from its point of view. Size and location matter a lot.

It is no big surprise that Kauniainen, Sipoo, Helsinki and Espoo rose to the top of the municipal comparison. The dividing line still runs between east and west, as if following the border of peace on Pähkinäsaari. The top of the tail are the migration losses in Eastern Finland.

The picture of the outlook for municipalities is completed when the mortgage lender Hypon takes a fresh view of the housing market classification. Only twelve of the municipalities in mainland Finland reached Class A. The champions were the largest university towns and their neighbors.

For those considering moving, the rating provides a prediction of whether they will ever get theirs back from the apartment they are now buying.

In June the task of elected municipal decision-makers is difficult. Much of the country is scorching with an aging population and a declining dependency ratio. Attraction areas, on the other hand, have their own growth pains when the supply of services does not keep pace with population growth. Differences in the cost of housing are widening and social cohesion is being shaken.

The role of the municipality is also changing. Social and health services are to be transferred to the newly designated provinces when the SOTE reform is implemented.

For the municipalities with the weakest oxygen, the reform may mean an extension. At the same time, however, the entire municipal field will have to update its purpose.

Instead of figures describing growth and prosperity, people’s own experience of the quality of living and living can be emphasized. Change can be an opportunity to brighten up the idea of ​​a municipality. Coronavirus time with its new kind of telecommuting prospects may also be a place for a thousand bucks as families seeking space extend their gaze further away from the centers.

In this time, the attractiveness of the municipality matters. And a good life can be a perfect idea for a war-free municipality.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.