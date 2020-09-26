Columns The attitude towards the prime minister’s dialect revealed an arrogant Paris

Jean Castex was elected prime minister of France in the summer, and his rural upheaval was raging. There were clear similarities to Finland in the discussion, writes HS’s foreign journalist Heikki Aittokoski.

Heikki Aittokoski­

Please allow my return for a moment to summer. I recalled the memory: summer was the season when there was heat and light but no crown.

In the heart of summer, I preferred to follow the news that was not related to viruses. Among other things, the change of prime minister in France seemed an entertaining variation.

I was not so interested in the twists and turns of French domestic politics. The French system is presidential, so it wasn’t particularly hot that in early July Emmanuel Macron changed prime minister Édouard Philippen in place of Jean Castexin.

However, the change of prime minister had a surprising sideline. The French grabbed Castex’s speech almost manically. He when he spoke – Quelle horreur! – breaking in the southern French.

French The dialect reminded me of two Finnish prime ministers, the center Juha Sipilän (in office 2015–2019) and Demari Sanna Marinin (as of December 2019). Castex’s way of speaking was flattered in France in a way that had homely features.

Castex is born in Gascogne in southwestern France. He has served as mayor of small Pradesh. The Prades is located at the foot of the Pyrenees, near Catalonia in Spain.

In his youth, Castex, 55, attended the elite French schools Sciences Pon and the École Nationale d’Administration. To that extent, he is a thoroughbred system bred.

But that dialect. Castex has not exchanged the dialect of his homeland for a sophisticated Parisian universal French. When he first appeared in his new role, public dismay ensued.

Perhaps the most ugly insult was the editor-in-chief of the magazine Paris-Match Bruno Jeudy. This is how he painted on Twitter: “Country style reinforces his rough emphasis on the type of rugby aftermath.”

In Parisian circles, rugby is considered a sport for junta. In the ears of an outsider, it mainly sounded like – sorry, my rough speaker – the Parisian cream bears couldn’t stand it when a new-speaking newcomer was frightened by Salon.

This reminded me of Juha Sipilä. After all, he speaks in an identifiable Oulu and also used dialect words as the prime minister. Perhaps best remembered vatulation, which is the Center for Domestic Languages According to Kotus means “slow, clumsy, or laborious to do”.

If I am not mistaken, there was something similar to Sipilä’s way of speaking in France, namely the unpleasant nuance of the capital’s sense of superiority.

In France, the right-wing Republican MEP Nadine Morano would push Castex in July as if in passing. “I love his emphasis, as if on vacation,” Morano said in a TV interview.

Whether Morano meant it or not, the message was that the south of France is a holiday destination – no more.

French history is the history of the propping up of central power, and it involves the repression of regional languages ​​and dialects as well. Descriptive is that of the French language get up To Paris, although there are no grounds for the verb to form a surface.

It’s a matter of taste what any dialect sounds like to anyone. I find it a pleasure to listen to Castex because I know French, but only quite well. Castex articulates clearly. In other words, he is easier to understand than a Parisian who pops at the speed of a machine gun.

In France, humor was torn from Castex’s accent on a weekly basis. With an imitator Nicolas Canteloup presented to the Prime Minister On Europe 1 at the turn of September, he used just slow cadence as his means of action: there is eternity between words.

In written form, Canteloup’s imitation went pretty much like this: “Me. I am. Revolutionized. Punctuation. En. Use. Dotters. And not. Semicolons. I. I use. Canyons. ”

Here it is comes to mind, of course, Sanna Marin. Opponents are gnawing at the Prime Minister just about the pushy articulation. On the contrary, supporters find his way of speaking clear.

That is how we interpret speech. Sympathies and antipathies depend on what we otherwise think of the speaker.

Mocking a way of speaking is intellectually easy, but it mainly shows the clumsiness of the mocker. It also shows that there are few case arguments from the mocker.

It would be reasonable for political leaders to be allowed to speak as they see fit. The same goes for just about anyone. I guess what is essential in life is not how it is said but what is said.