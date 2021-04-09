Columns The announcement of a change in the appearance of the banknotes again highlighted the depth of Russian suspicion

The Central Bank of Russia emphasizes that only the appearance of banknotes will change, and the Kremlin assures the central bank that it is an independent operator. However, the reform is politicized.

At first, the news seemed innocent. Russia’s central bank just announced it would launch banknote reform to make cash safer.

The reasoning was understandable. Most of Russia’s current banknotes are slightly revamped versions of the 1997 type. They have undergone changes over the years that make counterfeiting difficult, but they are still obsolete.

However, it quickly became clear that the matter was not simple and clear at all in the eyes of many Russians. Namely, the announcement of the central bank to change the appearance of the banknotes once again highlighted the deep suspicion with which the Russians treat the authorities and the authorities.

Speeches any monetary reforms in Russia immediately get nervous because people have bad experiences with them.

There were several monetary reforms in the Soviet Union and Russia in the 20th century. Usually they dropped zeros out of money, but people especially remember the loss of their savings.

The announcement of the central bank’s banknote reform had been preceded by months of speculation that the value of money would change. Rumors sparked last summer when cash was reported to be in circulation for a record 12.4 trillion rubles. Since then, the number has only increased.

Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina then had to announce publicly that there was no change in the value of the money. Politicians called rumors “shameless” and “pure provocation”.

Such reassurances usually have the opposite effect in Russia, so the rumor mill did not subside. It was already running when the news of changing the look of the banknotes came.

At the central bank this was clearly prepared for, as it is retaining the lowest denomination, the 10-ruble note. It is hardly used, but the important message was that only the appearance of the banknotes is changing.

The official explanation for the preservation of the 10-ruble banknote was that it would provide images of all six federal districts on the banknotes to be renewed. It is now only the 10, 50, 100, 500, 1,000 and 5,000 ruble banknotes that will be redesigned, as the 200 and 2,000 ruble banknotes that came into force in 2017 are already modern.

With this, the central bank also justified the change of some cities. In the ten banknotes, Krasnoyarsk will be replaced by Novosibirsk, in five hundred by Arkhangelsk Pyatigorsk, by a ton in Yaroslavl Nizhny Novgorod and in a five-ton Khabarovsk by Ekaterinburg.

This quickly aroused bad blood in the cities to be left out. In Khabarovsk in particular, the decision was again interpreted as a new punishment for voting in protest and opposing the imprisonment of the governor.

Central bank emphasizes the technical nature of the reform: only the layout will change. The Kremlin, on the other hand, says the central bank is an independent actor.

However, the reform is already politicized. Although the Central Bank of Russia is widely respected, no one takes seriously the rumors that it is completely independent of the Kremlin.

The newspaper Nezavisimaja Gazeta directly stated in its editorial that banknote reform is part of the transition to a new era. Former President Boris Yeltsin the constitution has already been replaced Vladimir Putin Constitution, so replacing Yeltsin’s banknotes is a natural step.

In itself there is nothing strange about the uproar. Such is the life of a mirror house built by the Russian leadership.

During the coronavirus pandemic, some have not believed the warnings of the authorities because they have learned to deal with all the information coming from above with strong suspicion. Why would that be true this time?

For the same reason, the need to exchange money for dollars first came to mind for many who seemed innocent about the reform.