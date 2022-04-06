Columns The actions of young people disturbing in Turku must be addressed, but the problem must not be exaggerated

It is useless for the city to repeat the mantra of individual cases.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper news in March in Turku’s Hansakortteli from a disturbing group of young people suspected of being beaten. The first story did not talk about the ethnic background of the group. Some of the young people are native Finns, some of the parents have an immigrant background.

Vilhelm Junnila (ps), a Member of Parliament from Southwest Finland, sent a press release on the day the article was published, in which he announced that he had left a written question about the youth gang to the Minister of the Interior. According to him, the problems caused by youth gangs with a foreign background, which have become more common in Sweden, have landed in Turku.

Except that they are not. The problems in the Hanseatic Quarter are caused by a mixed group of minors. Both Finnish and native Finns, girls and boys with an immigrant background are included. All were born in Finland.

Turku the city is understood to tackle the problems caused by youth, and the city is participating in a rock pilot project to eradicate youth violence.

Problems not solved by increasing patrols, but by addressing the root causes. Ombudsman for Children Elina Pekkarinen stressed to HSthat parental involvement is effective. Even if the parents had substance abuse problems. The keen desire that one’s own child does not repeat the same mistakes is familiar to all parents.

Turku has publicly emphasized that these are individual cases. With the same factors. If the city were to talk about non-individual cases, the phenomenon would turn into a gang in public.

Youth violence it is good to set the scale. According to statistics, youth violence has been steadily declining in the 21st century.

Youth activities have always been viewed negatively. In the work of non-fiction writer Rauno Lahtinen Life in 50’s Turku it is told how young people living in cramped neighborhoods headed downtown to disturb in the evenings. As early as the 1920s, there were concerned reports in newspapers about youth behavior.

“ It is good to put youth violence on a scale.

Junnila is right to raise concerns about a new feature related to youth violence. Both in Turku and elsewhere in Finland, the beatings have been accompanied by humiliation and filming.

Ombudsman for Children Pekkarinen demanded that society grasp the phenomenon that has arisen with social media: “There is nothing satisfying, exciting or interesting about causing pain, and it should be unequivocally despicable.”

The author is an editor of HS Turku.