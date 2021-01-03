I am also grateful for the fact that the United States will change the president. After a four-year break, the White House gets dog dwellers, writes Annamari Sipilä in his column.

One of my best decisions of the past year was to end all the futile conversation. The reason was that I could no longer justify even the slightest expressive opinion with a discharge clause (young people would say with a disclaimer). The pandemic in the slightest request, notice or review is to have initiated apologetically: “I do have is not here of course no right regrettable, and I get to be really grateful when I have remained healthy and the food besides milk is insufficient, and many are much worse, it yes well I know, but … ”

This may now be gone yet, but besides that nowadays it is safest ladella also etuoikeutuksen disclaimer: “I know very well that I am privileged of this world, and privileged I should be quiet and let others talk and to learn from them and be grateful, but …”

If you put these in the pipe before the actual thing, you no longer remember what was originally said. It is easier to stay quiet.

Because basically I am very grateful to the people – and not the end no genuine regret when food besides milk is enough – I’ve been through the year 2020 to be grateful for.

First of all, I would like to thank the pandemic year for proving the superiority of introverting. During normal times, extrovertes roll. In a corona crisis, introvertes are heroes. They fortify their homes and cut off connections to the outside world. Extroverts, on the other hand, have to get to the movement, the disco, the bar and the slope all the time. If there were no extrovert, the virus would have suffocated right from the start.

I am grateful that the pandemic has shown, cook for professionals in the world really needs. At the same time, it was proven that if you do not understand the title or professional title, there is no real need for that job either.

I am grateful that I have not been able to fly throughout the year, but I’ve been sitting at home eating English swede. Climate Talks have now been taken care of for a short time. I don’t listen to any sermons from anyone who has traveled abroad during a pandemic year.

I am grateful so, though, that I did not get to visit Finland at all. Obsession has shown how much I love Finland. Without the homeland and the mother tongue, we have nothing.

Corona quarantine not worn just staring at your own navel. There are also many causes of gratitude in the world.

I am grateful that brexit finally realized in practice. It is now the responsibility of the Brexiters to show how things are handled. Brussels can no longer be blamed.

I am grateful that the United States will change the president. After a four-year hiatus, the White House gets dog residents. The number of dog hairs correlates directly with the quality of administration.

I am grateful so, though, that the EU agreed on almost the nod massive stimulus package. It taught that you can never be too cynical. It had been naive to think that the rules agreed upon really mattered. Now we know better.

I am grateful for the books (except those printed on brown recycled paper, it flattens the enjoyment of reading). I am grateful for youth (this is supposed to say, so as not to sound like an old and tight in).

I am grateful for Nordic co-operation, in the nearby verge wild flowers and pollinators, vaccines, as well as the fact that the Minister Katri Kulmuni resigned (it proved that women and men still have different rules). I am grateful for the goodwill of the people (and in the absence of good manners). I also owe thanks to those who manage to promote freedom of speech was in a real sense.

Most’m grateful that the face of the new year. Thank you.