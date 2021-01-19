Columns Television presented the great hits of Pave Maijanen and Dingo to the Finns, but now we only get “life-tasting stories” and great emotional reactions

Finnish music programs have become music entertainment programs. They are of high quality, but you don’t learn anything new about them, writes Mari Koppinen.

“For you I would dive the pearl into white-aa-aa-a. ”

Pave Maijanen stands on a earth filled with white smoke and shy away from its delicate falsetto. It is December 8, 1984. Finland hears Maijanen composed would you go-new. The program is Timo TA Mikkonen plot Hit meter. It presents domestic and foreign novelties alternately.

In the same section, Finns will be introduced from the beginning of the year Record track a new rough song by Dingo, who has been singing through fame Deserted house. Pave Maijanen has been doing that too. (Side note: the drops heard in the song are born so that Pave has crunched a wet paper mound on top of the studio toilet bowl).

The songs hit. A hit meter the regional councils will vote on them week after week. And now, 36 years later, they are the property of us all. Finnish classics.

Why horisen once again from times past? Because of that, I have my sorrows. Television sometimes brought us something new musical to chew on. Civilist. Took Finnish culture forward.

Now it focuses on entertaining and looking back. Whereas in the old days, new programs, videos and activation of the people were at the heart of music programs, now at the heart are people’s emotional reactions and the “life-tasting stories” associated with the songs.

You can see the change in the Golden Venla race. The last traditional music program was awarded in 2014. It was Sami Yaffan a series presenting world music Sound Tracker. After that, music entertainment programs began to be rewarded instead of music programs. There is a difference between them.

Television the music offerings have taken real leaps forward in recent years. We have received programs like Only life, The song of my life, Suomilove and now as the latest entrant A song for love.

They are great series. They are big live productions featuring multiple genres, different artists, and best of all, there’s always a feeling involved. That’s what music is all about. But no new songs are included in them. All programs New music competition except based on the recycling of existing tracks.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with that, and discoveries are made from the past as well. But I can’t help but wonder what power television has and to what extent new young artists would make their work heard if they were also remembered in these programs.

Being able to perform a couple of beats of your new single for the final seconds of a talk show isn’t enough.

The fact is, that youth still find novelties, their own routes. Maybe someone with an active parent. But the songs common to the whole people no longer want to be born. Them Deserted houses. Now the young people are listening to their own music, of which we asks no longer know anything. We regress even worse.

So I’m not worried. I’m just sad. For our dwarves – and a little bit of Finnish music culture.