Columns Swedish coronavirus statistics were reminiscent of the elderly population, which is running out of public respect

Although much has been said about old people in Sweden during the pandemic, there seems to be room for hope in the country’s attitude towards its elderly.

In Sweden there has been a lot of talk about the elderly over the past year.

Protecting the elderly or the elderly from the coronavirus has been at the heart of Sweden’s corona strategy, but has failed. There are more than 11,500 virus-related deaths in the country, and most of the deaths are over 70 years of age.

There has been so much talk about old people. It may come as a surprise, therefore, that Sweden, as a nation, does not seem to be particularly respectful of its elderly.

It’s actually pretty startling because Sweden has been seen as the world’s moral superpower, and a prosperous country is arguably one of the best countries in the world to live in, both young and old.

In the great an international World Values ​​Survey from 2010 to 2014 looked at how much older people are valued in different countries. Sweden was in the bottom line in a study of 59 countries. About 20 per cent of Swedes felt that people over the age of 70 were treated with respect in the country. The reading was the fifth lowest among the countries surveyed. Only in Lebanon, Argentina, South Korea, and Japan was respect lower. Germany and the United States were only slightly higher. Finland was not included in the study.

Almost 70 per cent of Swedes felt that older people are not particularly respected in society. Ten percent saw them as a burden to society.

Attitude the elderly catch the eye in a country known for its tolerance. Age discrimination does not fit the picture.

In the spring, Sweden’s approach to the elderly in the coronavirus crisis was discussed in several newspaper articles, and last Sunday a major issue was published in the mainstream Dagens Nyheter. writing, titled “I’m Afraid of Aging in the Most Modern Country in the World”.

Journalist Andrev Walden highlights Sweden’s poor success in the study and concludes by considering its relationship to the country’s coronavirus strategy. Will an evolving and fast-moving Sweden see its elderly as only one mass, or will it be remembered that everyone is an individual.

“I have no opinion on Sweden’s coronavirus strategy, but we can probably agree that the number of deaths has been surprisingly easy to digest,” Walden describes.

The corona crisis is often downplayed by taking only the oldest and weakest. Young and strong easily forget that old age and weakness can be in front of themselves.

The author is an HS correspondent in Stockholm.