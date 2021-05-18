Columns Studying math is even more rewarding, and it’s not a nuisance to the brain either

At a young age, you still don’t know what to get excited about.

High school at first I was not interested in math. I doubted I would make it. I still took a long math because I didn’t know where I would like next. I thought about keeping all the doors open.

This is how high school students have been doing for at least 40 years. Last week, Yle once again published stories that deplored the emphasis on mathematics in university’s choice of evidence and the fact that long mathematics is now being drilled by more and more people.

From the point of view of universities, the emphasis makes sense, as success in long mathematics predicts success in college studies. In addition, mathematics is increasingly used in all sciences – even the humanities. Even in technology, the importance of mathematics has been further emphasized, as everything digital is mathematics.

Long math is also a dog school for disciplined thinking and a problem-solving agility track for young brains. However, according to Jussi Saramo (left), Minister of Education interviewed by Yle, it is “unfavorable” if young people have to study subjects for which they have no fire. It would be better to focus on one with enthusiasm and gifts.

How a 16-year-old graduating from elementary school knows where he ignites fire and enthusiasm? I did not know. Mathematics became the most challenging and rewarding subject of high school.

The emphasis on long mathematics is reported to be that language learning is declining, but mathematics did not prevent me or my children from learning another native and two foreign languages.

The biggest stressors of youth are usually not pounding words and counting bills but all kinds of worrying. Choosing too early does not reduce the pressure but increases it. It would be better for adults to do their duty and get young people to learn what is most important: short or long math, mother tongue and at least two other languages, and physics, biology, history, philosophy and social studies relevant to general education. The theory is counterbalanced by an art or art subject for everyone – and exercise every day.

Very most young people’s stress could ease if parents stopped rushing about their children’s success. In Söss’s mathematics writings, and I didn’t get a boardwalker. I cried for that direct cry for two hours. Did my mother gossip with me. No, he turned his head to futile ambition.

Without long math and boardwalking, there is a suitable place. If one door does not open, another will open. Life shouldn’t be planned with a ruler, as the best things can often be found elsewhere than you thought.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.