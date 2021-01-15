Five worrying diseases that could escalate into epidemics.

Finland the national vaccination program provides protection against more than ten communicable diseases and is developed over the long term according to the disease situation. The coronavirus has been overshadowed by a number of worrying diseases that are now being considered for inclusion in the vaccination program.

Measles

A virus-induced infection that often begins with allergic symptoms from scientific research and a healthy body. Smallpox is an inflammatory condition in which conspiracy theories gradually take over the entire body. Measles can be a serious illness for anyone, regardless of age. Lack of media literacy, among other things, exposes people to the threat. May cause severe sequelae.

Influenza

An infection of thought patterns and consumption habits that usually spreads as sometime. The incubation period of the disease is usually long, even years. The range and intensity of symptoms vary. Usually harmless, but can cause severe field of vision narrowing and identity impairment in severe cases. With basic health, the disease heals on its own, but with sensitive symptoms and sequelae, it can last a lifetime.

Cramps

The sputum seizure bacterium is a bacterium commonly found in human nature that multiplies especially in oxygen-free bubbles. Under favorable conditions, it produces a poison that travels to the central nervous system and causes stuttering, sneezing, insulting, inability to listen to others, and lack of empathy. Other common symptoms include jaw lock, “smile”, neck stiffness, and slurred speech.

Whooping cough

A highly contagious viral disease that causes loud throats of defying rules and recommendations, as well as violent outbursts of rebellion. Whooping cough can also be associated with thought breaks and selfishness attacks. Typically, the patient is fever-free and feels fairly well between seizures with the exception of bitterness.

Hepatitis

Hepatitis is a virus-induced somethitis that is easily transmitted digitally. Many of those infected experience vomiting reflexes, bad taste in the mouth, revenge, and besserwisserism in the early stages of the infection. The disease may be associated with an increased ego that causes an unpleasant feeling or dizziness in the followers. Some remain carriers of the virus, meaning that the infection becomes chronic.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.