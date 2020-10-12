Columns Stories of incredible life changes are all too appealing

The individual’s story sells diets and exercise programs. The story appeals to the emotions more effectively than the boring scientific truth.

­

A woman the smile is wide, the teeth white. He looks at the camera in Instagram photos and tells how, after years of searching, he has found the right diet for himself. The weight has dropped and the woman looks energetic.

And now he wants to reveal the secrets of his diet just to me.

Shaking is always the same. There is a person who suffers from a health problem such as being overweight, acne or abdominal pain. He desperately tries even the most suspicious quick diets or turns his ailments from one doctor to another.

Eventually, after years, a solution is found to the ailments, and the person speaks energy.

This life-changing story sells nutritional supplements, wellness coaching, and cookbooks, and gathers some followers. No matter how critical, the power of the story is hard to resist.

What if that white-toothed diet guru in my stream still knows something I don’t?

One human experience has no scientific weight. Yet that is what sells us health.

I myself have tried in my life devoid of all sorts of fads research data on long-term trends have ever tested. I have done so because something has woken up: “What if?”

When a charismatic person looks at the camera and tells them that his life has been revolutionized, emotion easily overcomes reason.

Last years the storytelling of society has begun to be criticized critically. The story appeals, and that’s part of the problem.

It’s not about whether the stories couldn’t be true. I have no doubt that the dietitian who spoke to me on the some would have managed to lose weight with his diet.

The problem is that we are individuals and, above all, complex beings, and no universally valid conclusions can be drawn from the story of one person.

Studies show that fast diets do lose weight, but the result is rarely permanent. Looking at diet guru is hard to believe, and therefore studies should be looked at.

Another problem with the story is that life does not follow the curve of drama: life does not end where the story of health gurus ends. It may be that the woman who is addressing me in the some has actually found a diet that has revolutionized her for the rest of her life. It may also be that one day he will get bored with his extreme diet.

But that’s not what the story tells.

The author is the producer of the Thursday supplement.