Statistical analysis shows which countries compete most strongly for the title of best in Europe.

Who takes the European Championship? In July, we know the answer, but the latest statistics already give a good idea of ​​how things will go. There are also surprises in the forecasts.

Portugal’s road has been rocky, but adversity has marinated it to a top performer. A group capable of rapid changes of direction can be in the top positions if only the mental side lasts.

Traveling in your own way, English is one of the favorites. Bundled with hardship and hustle and bustle, the bundle threatens self-confidence and effectively vaccinates when the opportunity arises. English may push to the end.

Fitness scales in Poland, Slovakia and northern Macedonia show such readings that places in the top eight can be considered probable. Tight lines and tactical discipline compensate for skill differences with others.

Multi the traditional country is left on the tail in statistical review. Once again, Belgium has to swallow bitter lime because its hospital room is so full that there is nothing to do with medals.

France, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain are also competing in these competitions. The pack of them all is so scattered that no success is promised.

Sweden’s almost daring open tactics come at a hard price – no chance of moving forward. Denmark is experiencing the same fate. Russia’s success, on the other hand, falls short of a lack of discipline.

Finland is a race black horse. In the light of the statistics, Finland is the country with the smoothest performers in Europe and the least setbacks, which makes it even a candidate for a winner.

Finland may seem inefficient and disorganized, but the results speak for themselves. Established as a system, 2–3–5 may be anesthetic to follow, but the playbook of a strong defensive tradition and sluggish response is well internalized.

Finland’s tactics are based on balling responsibility, soloing and hedgehog defense. Finland’s weaknesses are the occasional leakage of the outskirts and the disintegration of the city center, but the strongly stagnant regional administration game fills the gaps. The top pair Nohynek – Salminen has also grown well into their role.

When everything hits the button, Finland may be the European champion in anti-coronation protection in July with the lowest incidence rate on the continent. Admittedly, Iceland and its already low incidence rate of less than two may prove to be too difficult a challenge.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.