Columns Sports series are threatened by strict restrictive measures unless the attitude changes – right now it looks bad

As far as the sports crowd is concerned, it has been forgotten during the summer that the series can be closed again or the restrictions tightened if the coronavirus epidemic worsens, writes Tero Hakola, a news producer for HS Sports.

With sports series, clubs and the audience are starting to have a last minute to catch their necks if it is important to play matches and watch them on the spot.

The hockey, basketball, volleyball and floorball series ended last March like a wall due to a coronavirus epidemic.

Right now it looks bad.

In the second final match of Superpesis played in Kouvola last Sunday, there was no information about the safety intervals, when almost 3,000 spectators packed to watch the match between KPL and Sotkamo Jymy to the best places in the auditorium.

No empty seats were visible, let alone empty rows of benches, nor face masks. The baseball people followed the thrill shoulder to shoulder to shoulder.

In retrospect, it can be said that the club, the audience and also Superpesis as a series failed in the final match.

Chairman of KPL Harri Lehto tuupasi In an interview with Kouvola Sanomat responsibility to the public, although the club is responsible for arranging and maintaining order. Sales Manager Simo Pyöriä was more critical and acknowledgedthat KPL could have done things better.

Baseball is not the only species and KPL is the only club that has failed in its corona activities. For example, in the previous Stadin derby of football, some HIFK supporters rushed to the field and the auditorium had the usual warm atmosphere.

In the stands audience sums have been seen in others as well localities.

At least on paper, the kits take the coronavirus epidemic seriously. For example, the Floorball Association has posted for clubs and referees 12-page instructions for match events.

With clubs is a big responsibility in many ways. If safety margins and other recommendations are not followed at match events and coronavirus infections are traced to spectator stands, much stricter restrictions could easily be faced.

In the worst case scenario, the series may have to take a break again and then the livelihoods of clubs, players and staff are again threatened. It is therefore worth following the recommendations and preferably through a stricter formula.

The audience of Nelonen’s The Voice of Finland has shown one way to act in Korona time. The use of masks has been recommended to live audiences, and at least based on the TV picture, the recommendation has seemed to have gone well.

And it didn’t seem to bother the mood any worse.

