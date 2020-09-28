Columns Spiritual growth is a mantra offered as a solution to all kinds of illnesses – The result is, at worst, blame and demonization of drugs

A model story critical of Western medicalization has emerged as a fashionable medical story, in which healing is seen as spiritual growth.

Makasin in a dark room, a cold wrap on his forehead as the thought once again came to my mind: Should I still not take the migraine medication? Wouldn’t it be better to find out what caused my pain? Reflect on life and prevent symptoms in advance?

However, when I then gave up and swallowed the pill, I felt a mild guilt.

In recent years a model story critical of Western medicalization, in which healing is seen as spiritual growth, has emerged as a popular medical record. A migraine, intestinal disease, or rheumatism is just the right message to invite you to look at your own life with new eyes. The drug is replaced by self-examination, values ​​are revolutionized and symptoms are relieved.

There is a lot of good in spirituality. If everyone were to reflect on their lifestyles and beliefs, many diseases could be avoided. Self-examination can reinforce resilience that protects against adversity: this too was intended.

If spiritual awakening is offered as a solution to everything, it will easily become an instrument of guilt. The symptom becomes an abnormality and the drug becomes evil that could have been avoided.

Did you get sick You just didn’t examine your insides enough.

The view that we heal as long as we find the root causes of the symptoms reflects an almost religious notion that the body and mind are constantly striving for harmonious oneness. The idea is beautiful, but it speaks to a privileged position. If my headache had been on a scale of ten instead of Nelonen, I wouldn’t have even wondered if I shouldn’t take the medicine.

Sometimes the body does unexplained and random things. When the body of a cancer patient attacks its own tissues without blurring, oneness is far from it. Not getting sick always makes you noble and conscious.

Confrontation the mere symptom between conveyor belt medicine and holistic alternative therapy is artificial. Western medicine has long studied the impact of lifestyles on illness. The connection between body and mind is a rapidly growing subject of research.

Sometimes even self-examination requires that you first get help with the symptom. If the medicine raises at the bottom of a depressed bed or pushes a sore move, then the root causes can be considered better.

And if you get sick despite the best care, acceptance strengthens resilience. My body doesn’t always function as I would like, but I survived that too.

The author is a producer of HS lifestyle supplies.