Columns Soviet man died in Belarus this summer time – Svetlana Alexeyevich, who wrote about its essence, is now in her remaining battle

Alexeyevich is the one opposition chief who just isn’t in exile or in jail. At the least not but.

Svetlana Alexeyevich his mom was Ukrainian and his father Belarusian. Alexeyevich started writing books in Russian.

One in every of his best works is The tip of the Soviet man. In it he writes:

“Soviet individuals, homo sovieticus, weren’t solely Russians but additionally Belarusians, Turkmen, Ukrainians, Cossacks. At this time, we stay in several states and communicate totally different languages, however we can’t be confused with anybody else. We’ve got a particular relationship to dying. ”

Execution. Liquidation. Expulsion. Disappearance.

They’re the phrases of Soviet life. The Soviet man is aware of what it means when somebody unknown knocks on the door.

Alexeyevich grew up within the Soviet Socialist Republic of Belarus. In his books he recorded the oral historical past of the Soviet Union. He centered on main twists and turns: World Struggle II, the warfare in Afghanistan, the Chernobyl nuclear explosion, the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The tip of the Soviet man was printed in Russian in 2013. Within the guide, Alexeyevich managed to crystallize the essence of Russia at the moment in two sentences:

The necessity for the Soviet Union has emerged in society.

We’re constructing capitalism underneath the management of the KGB.

Russia has change into a state mafia led by Vladimir Putin and different former KGB males. Nevertheless, the Russian individuals have shed the subordination that the Soviet man deserved of himself. The favored rebellion started years in the past. Now the escalating violence of the repressive equipment says that Putin is afraid.

The state of affairs has been totally different in Belarus, the homeland of Svetlana Alexeyevich.

In Belarus, the KGB remains to be referred to as the KGB and the state tractor manufacturing facility is the state tractor manufacturing facility. Above all: the dictatorship has stored the Soviets alive.

Till now, in the summertime of 2020, the individuals of Belarus dared to take to the streets. They demand their rights. They have been crushed, they have been tortured, they have been deported, however this time they only stored going.

The Soviet man was lastly lifeless.

Alexeievich’s newest article was printed this week. It’s a message a few blocked dwelling. The letter ends with the phrases: Behind the door, somebody unknown is ringing the bell once more.

