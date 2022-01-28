Columns Sorry, but my special restaurant order is not a trend phenomenon

Allergies and hypersensitivities are health information, but they are still scolded out loud in restaurants. It’s embarrassing.

Helsinki cafes are teeming with a variety of breathtaking coffee orders. There are coconut mackerels, vegan hazelnut frapinos, double shot cappuccinos with soy milk. The sky of different possibilities and their combinations is endless.

There will be no two similar orders. We are living in the golden age of special diets.

The different orders reflect the world of values ​​of individuals, and they even take pride in them.

No. however, all. I get constant wonder about my allergies.

“One onion-free, milk-free and nut-free serving ready!” The waitress brings the serving to the table and mentions my breathtaking allergy list for the entire table party. Thank you quietly, embarrassed.

Food hypersensitivity is part of a person’s health record, but they are still loudly loud in restaurants and at various events. Sometimes I don’t even tell you about it to avoid embarrassing conversations with strangers. I eat what is offered and suffer the consequences at home.

Many confuse allergies and diets and perhaps that is why they treat them lightly.

However, there is a big difference between them – diets are their own, voluntary choices by the individual and not dictated by health. It’s not as media sexy to be a celiac as to say that you avoid gluten in the hope of a slimmer body.

Society is evolving and attitudes towards food are constantly changing. Individual allergies and food intolerances do not.

According to the Helsinki Allergy and Asthma Association In Finland, even one in two people suffers from food hypersensitivity at some point in their lives. Why is it still great to be vegan at an evening party, but a person who refuses for health reasons gets an awkward foreign stamp?

Progress however, has happened. Until fifteen years ago, I had a strange look while drinking milk in this holy country while not eating cream cakes. Today, oatmeal has supplanted ordinary milk at many breakfast tables for environmental reasons or taste.

And a well-meaning company must always be valued.

My friend is having dinner party, and a message flashes on my phone screen: “Is there a leek onion?” I’m starting to laugh. I answer that yes, leek is a leek.

It’s not easy even with friends.

The author is the change director of Helsingin Sanomat.