Columns Something strange has happened to the self-esteem of Finns – could it be that we have become a normal nation?

I saw an inch this week. The U.S. newspaper The New York Times published an article titled “What is a happy country made of?”.

The article dealt with Finland in a very favorable light, as a model country for happiness, which has taken first place in happiness comparisons four times in a row.

The essential thing is that The New York Times story did not attract much attention in Finland.

Happiness comparisons in general no longer attract much attention. Nor are there any comparisons of corruption, quality of life, education, equality or many other comparisons in which Finland is doing great.

Are Finns settled for their own happiness? At least the difference of the last century is staggering.

I have lived in the 20th century, and I can tell you that very few of us survived intact from there. Life was so gray that inventing a color film felt mostly like an insult. In the evenings, the children watched the radio.

If The New York Times – one of the most prestigious quality magazines in the world – had praised Finland in the 1980s, for example, even as a side sentence, happiness would have been tied here.

Our national self-image at the time was quite Frivolous. All foreigners were believed to see Finland as a mere semi-socialist forecourt in Leningrad – and now that you think about it, that notion was not necessarily completely wrong.

Why positive international attention then no longer nuances Finns?

The first and most obvious explanation is that there has been so much Finnish incense. “Finland mentioned!” is no longer news.

Another explanation is that taking positive things into account would take up too much space for grumbling. We Finns, when we live in such abundant happiness, that we can focus full-time on complaining.

Let’s even think about this coronary pandemic and the logistics of vaccination. Everyone takes it for granted that Finland has the infrastructure to enable an uninterrupted cold chain of 70 degrees Celsius to cover an area of ​​338,000 square kilometers, to reach well-defined groups of people in a timely manner and to vaccinate them professionally.

Why waste your precious time appreciating that? There are so many benevolent causes of stunt, for example, when a cousin of Rampe living in a neighboring county received the vaccine a week before me, even though he is two years younger.

Here are the ingredients of the tragedy. We are so happy that we can afford not to realize it.

Third the explanation pleases me the most. Our national self-esteem has improved. We have become normal.

By normalcy, I mean in this context that there is no need to be startled by every praise or word of criticism.

Nor is it necessary to look at the world with a dreadful suspicion. If a Swede smiles, then it may not be a sign of joy, but just that he is in a good mood.

Good national self-esteem includes healthy self-confidence in the international arena, whether it is for study, business or sports. We have every chance of success, and if we don’t succeed this time, then next time we will succeed.

I think watching Owls and Helmars, for example, is fun because of that kind of attitude. There is no desperate rampage and exaggeration of failures, there is a healthy and realistic sense of doing.

Something has changed decisively since the 20th century, to your advantage.