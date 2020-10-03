Columns Social media is full of psychics talking about psychics

“You regretted your mind” is not an argument in the debate. It’s just a way to despise an opposing opinion, to try to ignore it as a pointless complaint.

Are you reading often Facebook or Twitter comment threads? Does this comment – or some variation of it – seem familiar?

“I had to guess that someone would regret it too !!”

At least it feels to myself. They do not need to be actively sought. For my own amusement, I belong to many different hobby groups on Facebook, with topics such as music, movies, comics and cooking. Every now and then at some point in their publication or commentary, one begins to talk about “mind-blowers”.

Process can go though like this. Someone in the group publishes a joke that the postman himself thinks is funny, but some others find it clumsy, for example, racist or sexist by the current standards.

Someone criticizes that joke without attacking its publisher himself. For the publisher, however, the criticism goes into emotions, and the standard answer is, “There someone again regretted their mind !!”

Mind-boggling comments can easily start to fly even if the topic of discussion is a broad issue that divides the opinions of group members: if, for example, a group of musicians starts discussing gender discrimination experienced in music circles. Then many of those who think that there is no discrimination in the sector or that it is exaggerated see it as a matter of regret to raise and talk about the whole issue.

Comment, who probably sometimes originated as a humorous reference to the character developed by Tuomas Kyrö, has lost its meaning as a joke. It only tells about its user. For example, the fact that this can not or does not bother to argue.

“You regretted your mind” is not an argument in the debate. It’s just a way to despise an opposing opinion, to try to ignore it as a pointless complaint. This way, someone can feel like they have left the debate as a winner without having to justify anything anymore. Maybe you can throw a few contemptuous “period hugs” or “forces” comments on another.

And it’s not wrong if you don’t really know how to argue or justify your opinions. It can be trained. Or else stay quiet on social media. Otherwise, you may regret your mind.

The most amusing thing about those throwing accusations of mind is: they seem to be the ones in the threads from those who write their comments about the weeping thrower. The sandbox saying “it’s the one that barks at another” applies once and for all.

The author is the cultural editor of HS.