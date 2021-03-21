Columns Social media gave us a bigger resonance than before, so the responsibility for what we say is also greater

Every institution and individual should carefully consider in their own right whether they are looking for solutions or driving towards a dead end again and again, writes Kaius Niemi, the editor-in-chief of HS.

March on the first Monday, a demonstration was promised to Sanomatalo. The environmental movement Elokapina had announced that it would be on the outskirts of the glass house to demand more comprehensive news from the Finnish media about the severity and extent of climate change.

The location of the demonstration felt a bit special compared to the fact that Helsingin Sanomat in particular has kept the climate issue prominently on the agenda in recent years. That’s why I decided to call an Elokapina representative before the event.

Phone at the head was a polite man. He said protesters were bringing a newspaper carved from ice to Mediator to remind the media of their responsibility on climate issues. After that, the crowd would move outside with their banners.

We discussed the climate concerns of young people. I asked for an assessment of whether there are signs of increasing radicalization around the topic. “The August Rebellion at least provides a non-violent channel for protest,” was the response.

A telephone conversation proved necessary. It turned out that the protesters did not want to obstruct or interfere with the work of journalists with their protest. On the other hand, at the other end of the call, one might get the impression that a media house representative was not overbearing about climate concerns.

What I said above has been found to be called dialogue. Columns have been written about the need for dialogue for miles. Why is it still so difficult to connect to a conversation, even if the benefits are obvious?

In February, we published an article in which parish pastor Kari Kuula and MTK chairman Juha Marttila were invited to exchange ideas about production animals.

The starting situation was sadly familiar. The disputed partners had not spoken to each other once before the interview, even though the mound on social media had been going on for days.

In his column, Kuula had compared the conditions of the animals to the concentration camps. MTK, for its part, had reacted by making a complaint about Kuula to the Espoo court chapter. The smart parties had driven themselves into a dead end from which only through dialogue would it be possible to honorfully withdraw. That is what happened. “It touches me that you are considering this from the perspective of a Christian person, not just from the point of view of lobbying. It moves us to the same side, ”said Kuula.

Marttila, for his part, said: “Thank you Kari. In the same way, I hope that with my own words and deeds I have not offended the minds. ”

For examples Minor political developments in Finland have intensified. First, we have on our hands a broader politicization of society that finds its way out of traditional party channels – including direct influence. Secondly, we are faced with the question of whether an ever deeper line will be opened in Finland between, for example, cities and the countryside. As important as responding to young people’s climate concerns, for example, is understanding the plight of peat entrepreneurs.

The need for dialogue is obvious and should not simply be outsourced to key actors such as the Batch Break Foundation. Each institution and individual should carefully consider in their own right whether they are looking for solutions or driving again and again towards a dead end. As social media has given citizens a greater resonance than before, it is increasingly requiring individuals and communities to take responsibility for what they say.

August Rebels also visited the corners of YLE and MTV’s media houses during the day of the demonstration. Some returned to Sanomatalo to mess up places as a sign of civil disobedience.

It didn’t feel comfortable, nor did it fit. But provocation or anger at that rather harmless show would have easily led to a pre-written confrontation – and blurred the concern of both sides about the climate crisis.

The author is the corresponding editor-in-chief of HS.