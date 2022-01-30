Columns Sleeping by the arts is frowned upon, even though it is completely human

The most common misconception involved is that viewers are thought to fall asleep in the middle of a film because the work would somehow be boring or boring.

Which one you belong to a gang: those who fall asleep in the middle of a movie or those who stay awake? In other words, are you evil or good?

This is a topic that raises a surprising amount of aggravation. Many on the good side think falling asleep in the middle of a film is roughly the biggest insult to an artist in the world because you just don’t get to sleep in the middle of a film.

Often falling asleep is precisely involuntary. It simply can’t hold anything, and it’s completely human.

Self I usually try to fight furiously against falling asleep. Based on my years of empirical research, I have found that when fatigue strikes in the theater or movies, desperate ice fishing takes about half an hour. Then end up to the end.

I once made a trip to Stockholm where I had booked theater tickets and was looking forward to seeing two well-known actors on stage. The day had been very long, so how did it go? Just ice fishing and the whole experience was ruined. He was ashamed and angry.

Fortunately, I am not a bad person alone. According to a friend of mine, for example, in an opera you fall asleep very often, especially if you have done something stellar earlier in the day. He says he slept at least at the New York Metropolitan, the Vienna State Opera and the Royal Opera House in Stockholm. “Sleep gets a little expensive,” he says.

Why so what happens?

One surefire way to go out to the cinema or theater is to go there right after the work day.

If you are still eating or having a glass before then falling asleep is almost certain. Sitting in the embrace of the dark hall, relaxing and calming down attracts its fatigue. It’s most embarrassing to sit close to the stage, allowing Actors to notice the ongoing falling asleep battle and think the viewer will be bored.

I was immensely delighted as a director and author Saara Turunen blessed sleeping by the art a couple of years ago in an HS interview, saying, “You can also go to sleep for your performances if you sleep. That’s totally ok. ”

It is a pity that the benches in theaters are not suitable for that purpose at all.