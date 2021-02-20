Columns Should you go to Lapland by train or car? The calculator, and the result is obvious in many ways

Many people think that it will be cheaper to drive a car all the way to Lapland, writes Riku Rantala in his column.

Health and the Department of Welfare THL recommends ski holidaymakers to stay in Uusimaa. A week though was reportedthat VR increased the number of night and car trains for the winter season due to high demand.

“It would be interesting, but it seems to be too expensive,” my friend suspected.

“It will be cheaper to drive the whole trip to Lapland.”

Often a myth – or a truth? As an old budget traveler, I decided to scramble in anticipation of more favorable Korona times.

Two adults and three children with a sleeping cabin and parking space from Pasila to Rovaniemi and back would spend 900 euros under the hair on a winter vacation.

The distance from Helsinki to Rovaniemi is 800 kilometers. How to estimate the price of a car trip?

Just of course, fuel costs don’t tell the whole truth: after all, a car incurs a wide range of money from depreciation to tires, insurance, pee fluids, and scheduled maintenance. Extra miles are never available with gasoline alone.

“ My car ride from Helsinki to Rovaniemi and back would cost a total of 720 euros.

I found it Car association calculation from 2018 for several different car types. According to the enlightened estimate derived from it, the total cost of a family car in Meikä would actually be about 45 cents per kilometer – that is, roughly the same as the mileage allowance determined by the taxpayer.

Price difference at this stage in favor of the car: 180 euros.

Even a break the drive would take 10 hours in their direction. Yes, I guess the bite would clear my teeth, but when the final destination is in Inari, it would almost be necessary to stay overnight on the way.

“ I thought of three back seat occupants on a dark four-lane road.

With this car, barely less than a hundred can survive it per night: now the cost of a car trip would already be 920 euros – that is, a car train would be 20 euros cheaper.

I thought of three back seat occupants on a dark four-lane road. What kind of price tag should be put on security? What about climate emissions? Or a driver for a jetlag – or the drowning of family members one by one?

In her recent book Changing Landscapes – 100 Ideas for Traveling Across the Country, Kati Kelola writes about the pleasures of a slow journey on a train: “I know little more than sitting comfortably on a bench and watching the changing landscapes. Read a moment, play cards, eat snacks or sit in a restaurant car. ”

The conclusion doesn’t require its weird math: a more comfortable travel option can be not only more climate-friendly, but also cheaper.

The author is a Madventures adventurer, TV producer and author whose horizontal cup is always weighed down by the opportunity to enjoy a little beer on the way.