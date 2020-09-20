Columns Should national defense equalize Väinö Castle’s anniversary year? Elisabeth Rehn is ready for the next step

Väinö Castle The books published in honor of the centenary include a high-quality collection by Jyrki Nummi and his partners Väinö Linna – Known and unknown.

Some of the articles deal with the female image of the Castle’s novels, which was originally traditional. At the same time, the articles show how the Civil, Winter, and Continuation Wars renewed traditional gender roles, as a war weapon in hand was imposed primarily on men’s duty.

The invitations still compartmentalize nearly 60,000 young people each year into traditional roles at the age of 18: men have military service, women do not.

However, it is less talked about than, for example, equality in cultural performances, which was discussed many good discussions again this week.

Norway joined women in conscription in 2016 and Sweden in 2017. The key word is selectivity, and in Norway already one in four people selected for service is a woman.

“We can choose the right people for us from twice as many young people as before extending military service to women,” Frank Sølvsberg of the Norwegian Defense Forces praised last year to the Finnish Broadcasting Corporation.

In Finland the previous step towards equality in conscription was taken in 1995, when Minister of Defense Elisabeth Rehn brought women the opportunity for voluntary military service. This year 1,428 women applied for it.

“I’m pushing very hard for the next step, which is extending invitations to everyone regardless of gender,” Rehn says by phone.

We go through the traditional counter-arguments that are largely past in Sweden and Norway. Men have more power on average, but individual differences are decisive. You don’t have to be Eva Wahlström or Maria Huntington to be more combative than many men.

Rehn also recalls the diversification of the tasks of the Defense Forces, including cyber defense. Even men and women who are physically weaker than average have enough essential tasks, although the choice is the Defense Forces.

Already many men are fired at the medical examination of vocations or after the first weeks of service. The same would apply to many women if the invitations were extended to them. Hardly the Defense Forces tore up mothers under the age of 30 in the first line, and the obligation to perform military service extends to only 30 years of age. Young conscripts also receive parental leave, Rehn recalls. This responds to the argument that only men should fight because only women can give birth.

“It must also be remembered that women do on average even better than men in military service in Finland, which is due to the strong motivation of the volunteers,” Rehn points out.

So would the Defense Forces use the best forces through voluntary service for men and women? That would be an easy solution!

“I do not like mercenary army, which I have seen too much. Nor am I just made up of volunteers, ”Rehn rejects.

Remembering the castle’s novels, enthusiasts such as Lieutenant Lammio and Asemaniemi could be highlighted in the volunteer forces. Until now, Lahtinen and Viirilö have also been needed.

“The need of the Defense Forces for qualified soldiers must be safeguarded in every model. They’re not always just volunteers or just men, ”Rehn estimates.

Rehnin the vision of selective invitations would be for everyone, although it can increase costs. “I’m used to the argument that women can be ignored if it does not cost anything,” he says with a smile.

At the same time, Rehn would direct more and more men to non-military training that would increase overall security. “We have a civil service, but inter-ministerial cooperation is needed to better organize non-military missions.”

Rehn, 85, estimates that gender equality is unlikely to be achieved in his lifetime in terms of vocations and the Defense Forces.

“But it will come true. And a debate to advance this also promotes equality. ”

The author is a foreign editor of HS.