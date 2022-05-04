Columns Sexual violence is a weapon that wounds for ages

Ukrainians the blatant and systematic violence experienced by civilians began to unfold a month ago when Ukrainian troops recaptured the capital, Kiev, and forced the Russian occupiers to withdraw. The images of the people executed on the streets of Bushan were gruesome evidence of the events that preceded the withdrawal.

At the same time, the use of sexual violence, called the cheapest weapon in military history, began to take hold. Human rights and NGOs, as well as the media, have reported, among other things, violent rape, child victims, mass rape, repeated rape of women and girls in the basement, and victims killed after sexual violence.

Concerns about the use of sexual violence as part of Russia’s fighting strategy, among others, have been expressed by UN agencies, NGOs and the authorities. War and refugees also expose women and girls in particular to other forms of sexual violence and exploitation, such as human trafficking.

It is still difficult to assess how widespread or systematic the rape of Russian troops has been. More and more cases started to come to light during April. The matter is being clarified, but the investigation is difficult. Sexual violence is a war crime that often goes unnoticed and the perpetrators unpunished.

Sexual violence has been used as a weapon throughout military history because rape is a cheap and effective weapon. It tortures, traumatizes and sows terror.

Sexual violence seeks to erode resistance and weaken the will to fight and defend. The aim is to dismantle the community not only during the war but also more far-reaching. Rape results in trauma, physical and mental injuries, illnesses and unwanted pregnancies.

The stigma of sexual violence is strong, and victims may be isolated from their own community in one way or another. In addition to victims, violent acts may involve forced bystanders – including children. Sexual violence is a trauma that communities find difficult to deal with during and after war. That is why deeds and experiences are often silenced.

“ Rape often goes unresolved.

Rape is a war crime that often goes unresolved. In history, sexual violence has also been ignored. It was not until the 21st century that there was widespread talk about the mass rapes of World War II. The wars in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s can be seen as a kind of watershed. In them, rape and other sexual violence were identified and recognized as a systematic part of the war strategy.

In Ukraine therefore, efforts are now being made to ensure that sexual violence is not kept silent. Some victims never report what they have experienced, for example because of fear of stigmatization, and the wounds and traumas of violent experiences will last a lifetime.

Victims have been encouraged to report their experiences and report crimes, and some have dared to give interviews to news media as well. According to some estimates, stigmatization or ignorance of victims is prevented by the fact that women are a visible part of the defense and resistance in Ukraine alongside men.

The stigma of sexual violence and the trauma it causes must be actively addressed. Resources and the will to find out the scale of the crimes are needed, as well as large-scale support to ensure that victims receive help and are not left alone. International cooperation must also be stepped up to ensure that sexual violence does not remain a silenced weapon in this war.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.