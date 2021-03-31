Columns Seven war veterans die every day – those still alive should be remembered with respect

Most of the remaining veterans want to live in their own home for as long as is humanly possible.

Your grandparents was ordered to go to war. You will be told to stay at home on the couch. Yes you will survive this!

A message from the Korona era shared by an acquaintance on social media reminded me of my late father and uncle, war veterans and Karelian evacuees. Born in 1925, my father practically ran away from his home at the age of sixteen to get to the front.

Those born in 1926 were the youngest age group to fight in the Continuation War.

My uncle, born in 1923, had more peacekeepers, but he had to leave for the Continuation War (1941–1944). My uncle got a fragment on his side, but got into the Lapland War (September 15, 1944 – April 27, 1945). He transported German prisoners of war to Helsinki.

My father after the war, went into actual military service in the Gulf of Finland, which was full of sea mines. No demands were asked of the demining forces. It was prescribed there.

In the war, his father did not get into hard places – he said that he feared more after the war in the Gulf of Finland. My father, born in Pyhäjärvi in ​​the Vyborg region, on the eastern Karelian isthmus, had not even seen the sea.

Even the young man had no idea about the dangers of the job. Danger of hiding under the surface. ‘It was one of the largest demining operations in the world ever,’Conscripts in Mine War – Clearance of Mines 1945-1950) by Johanna Pakola has stated.

In addition to the normal daily allowance, conscripts were paid permax and mine money.

War veterans are a vanishing group of people – seven veterans die every day.

At the beginning of this year, there were 5,430 male and female veterans in Finland. A few hundred of them were war invalids and others “shot past,” as the veterans themselves put it. The average age of male veterans is 95 years, compared to 90 years for women.

Those who are still alive should be remembered with respect. This has not always been the case. Only President Sauli Niinistö began inviting line veterans to the Castle.

There have been three war veterans’ unions in Finland. Now the Finnish War Veterans Association, the Front Veterans Association and the Brothers’ Association of the War Invalids have decided to partially reduce their own activities by 2025.

The War Veterans Alliance estimates that the last “veteran” will die in the mid-2030s. This is probably a woman who lived in the military area of ​​Northern Finland and, for example, cared for a small herd when the adults were on the front.

My uncle was the last veteran of our family. He was family-free himself and lived all his life in the family of his brother – that is, my father. Like many veterans, he didn’t ask for anything even when the disease ravaged the body. However, society provided good care. The municipality brought food home every day. When brought home, it cost less than seven euros. The nurse checked the medications once a week.

According to a report by the Veterans Association, most of the remaining veterans want to live in their own home for as long as is humanly possible. Let it be given to them.

Services supporting the home living of front veterans became statutory from November 2019. This year, € 132 million has been budgeted to help war veterans. If that amount is not enough, municipalities can apply for more money from the State Treasury in the autumn.

EUR 16 million has been set aside for the rehabilitation of veterans, much of which will not be used due to the coronavirus epidemic. The invisible enemy is a scary resistance even for a veteran.

I asked often from my uncle if he needs help. As a humorist, he replied that he didn’t need help but followed. He called the Spanish Veterano cognac a war veteran when he enjoyed it with an aroma glass standing on one leg.

Now, many may ask, what is the best way to help veterans. It is best to do something small. Go chatting, going out and listening. As long as they still hear.

