Columns Sanna Marin and UPM clash in the autumn, and since then the Prime Minister has begun to meet with business leaders

Towards the end of the year something exceptional happened on a business executives ’hunting trip. The Prime Minister of a large Finnish company was proud to praise the Prime Minister Sanna Marinia.

Other business leaders who took part in the hunt stared at the CEO in amazement.

After all, Mari is a social democrat on his left, a socialist in the eyes of the mountain councils, who even in the early autumn had blatantly rebuked Finnish companies for their lack of social responsibility when they laid off people in the midst of a corona pandemic.

However, the CEO praised the Prime Minister. Admittedly, at some point, he had to restrain his praise as the peeps of other leaders became excessive.

What is also exceptional about the story is that the CEO had met Marini at all.

Namely, few were influential in business life at that stage.

In early autumn the public also began to hear a rumble about the fact that it is very difficult for the Prime Minister to speak. Many business and organization leaders had asked for an audience but were unsuccessful.

The prime minister was reportedly not even on the phone. Sure, there were conversations with the assistants, but that’s where it stuck.

And the problem was not just about business. As is well known, it was also difficult, at least occasionally, for the payroll managers to arrange an appointment with Marin. Even though the prime minister was Demari, who should, in principle, have enough understanding of the trade union movement.

With the Prime Minister enough busy. He directs the work of the Government and oversees the implementation of the government program. He reconciles the positions of the ruling parties as a line of government.

The Prime Minister is the chairman of all statutory ministerial committees. He is responsible for coordinating the preparation and handling of matters belonging to the Government and to be decided in the European Union. He is the head of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister is an institution.

For some reason, this institutional position seems to be easily forgotten by the prime ministers, especially at the beginning of the season. This was apparently also the case for Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

As early as the early fall, there seemed to be a wall around Marin through which it was very difficult for stakeholders to penetrate.

This was largely due, of course, to the coronary crisis that kept the Prime Minister fully employed. But there was more to it.

The meeting of business leaders was apparently not considered very important in the midst of the interest rate crisis.

It was a miscalculation, granted by the Marin staff now in retrospect.

Prime Minister the calendar is basically always crammed full, so events and appointments have to be prioritized.

Probably the easiest way is to prune out a variety of background and familiarization opportunities that have no direct connection to the day-to-day work and decision-making of the board. But then you forget that the prime minister is an institution.

And in a small country like Finland, the institution of prime minister has traditionally been associated with low hierarchies. If the head of a large company has a matter for the prime minister, he has picked up the phone and called.

However, such smooth communication does not take place if the parties have never met or had any contact.

Therefore, background and familiarization events for stakeholders are important. And they should be organized, even if it is difficult for them to penetrate the Prime Minister’s full calendar.

In August 2020 forest company UPM Kymmene announced the closure of the Kaipola paper mill in Jämsä. The news was a shock. About 400 people would lose their jobs.

In general, companies have been in the habit of informing the government in advance of big news like this. UPM did not issue any advance warning this time.

Instead, he is the CEO of UPM Jussi Pesonen published open letter, in which he criticized Finland ‘s industrial policy and taxation.

Prime Minister Marin answered accusing UPM of a lack of corporate social responsibility when it closes a “profitable plant” in the midst of an interest rate crisis. Marin’s comments sparked quite a storm, as the country’s prime minister was less likely to publicly criticize one of the country’s largest companies in such outspoken terms.

Moreover, the Kaipola plant was not profitable.

UPM wondered what it should do. The company could have pulled the rug under the prime minister if it wished, publishing Kaipola’s loss-making financial figures, but accelerating the storm might not have been in anyone’s best interest.

When Kaipola’s profitability was asked about CEO Pesone Yle The first morning in an interview, he contented himself with responding in general terms that in UPM’s most recent interim report, the entire graphic papers unit was loss-making.

“Of course, it can be concluded that the business is not profitable and the factories are not profitable,” Pesonen said.

Pesonen’s cryptic statement calmed the situation.

It is interesting that at the same time, the line of meetings between Prime Minister Sanna Marini changed.

From September Since then, the Prime Minister has systematically met with business decision-makers: CEOs and chairmen of boards of large companies, as well as association leaders.

There have been more than 20 events in six months.

Meetings are usually held at the Government Palace or at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Kesäranta. Attempts have been made to keep them small and informal. The Prime Minister has had only one assistant at the meetings. Other ministers have also been present at some of the meetings.

In September, Marin met with the great powers of Swedish industry Marcus and Jacob Wallenbergin mixed Magnus Schöldtzin.

Immediately after September, it was the turn of the Finnish Forest Industries Association’s management, then Finnair’s CEO Topi Manner and the management of Finnish entrepreneurs.

In October, Marin discussed Nokia’s new CEO Pekka Lundmarkin with. In November, it was Neste, Finnair and Finavia.

In November, Marin also met with Fazer’s President and CEO Christoph Vitzthumin and Nordean Frank Vang-Jensen, The Federation of the Financial Federation and the Climate Leadership Coalition Antti Herlinin, Henrik Ehrnroothin and Jouni Kerosen.

In December, Marin’s guest was Stora Enso.

The technology industry was represented at its meeting by the Chairman of the Board Marjo Miettinen and the CEO Jaakko Hirvola.

In January, there have been meetings with, among others, Osuuspankki, Finnish entrepreneurs, the Event Industry Association, the Confederation of Finnish Industries and the Finnish Association of Family Entrepreneurs.

The meeting of the Prime Minister at the end of January was attended by Henrik Ehrnrooth, President and CEO of Kone, Wärtsilä Jaakko Eskola, MetsäGroupin Ilkka Hämälä and Nokia and Neste’s Public Relations Directors.

In February, Marin has met at least with representatives of the Finnish Tourism Association.

One However, Finland’s largest company has so far been missing from the list: UPM Kymmene, where it all started.

UPM’s President and CEO Jussi Pesonen and Prime Minister Sanna Marin met on Friday this week. Ministers were also present at the meeting Sirpa Paatero (sd), Ville Skinnari (sd) and Mika Lintilä (middle).

There was enough talk about UPM’s prospects, the company’s possible bio-investments in Finland and EU regulations, among other things.