Columns San Isidro is more than just a poor neighborhood in Havana – the name is now strongly associated with a growing movement of artists and intellectuals challenging those in power

Old year it was good to accompany the past with the power of energetic Cuban music. The classics hold their own, and they have their own special magic dust, too Buena Vista Social Club with recordings that bring back ideas time and time again like a time machine in the late 1990s. Then the world rediscovered rumba, guajira, Cha-Cha-Chán, Mambo and other delights. The records were classics already at birth.

Since then, too, in Cuba, rap has taken over more and more space from traditional forms of music, and not always so painlessly. The critical texts of rappers and reggaeton musicians are in Cuba for strict reasons, as is any other culture that is considered to be contrary to official communist cultural policy.

Last year in the last couple of months, there was a lot of news from Cuba about the authorities ’tightening grip on some artists. In particular, the San Isidro cultural community has been targeted by restrictive measures.

Named after the poor residential neighborhood of San Isidro in Old Havana, MSI, or Movimiento San Isidro, is a movement of artists, musicians, journalists and scholars that defines its goal as “protecting, promoting and defending Cuban civil and cultural rights now and in the future”. Those goals can be read, for example, on Movimiento San Isidro’s facebook page. The San Isidro movement is based on Decree 349, implemented in Cuba two years ago, which restricts freedom of expression.

A group of young artists and intellectuals demonstrated in front of the Cuban Ministry of Culture in Havana on November 27, 2020. A group of a couple of hundred people called for a dialogue with the government after police disbanded the San Isidro movement for ten days, including hunger strikers. Police justified their actions with the Covid 19 pandemic.­

The San Isidro movement has been in the headlines in the international media since the rapper was arrested by state police Denis Solís Gonzálezin and he was imprisoned on November 11 for eight months. Followed by protests and further arrests. The release of Solís was demanded in a demonstration at the doors of the Cuban Ministry of Culture on 27 November.

The human rights organization Amnesty International has expressed concern about the arrest of Solís and the continuing violations of freedom of expression in Cuba. The petition of the Danish Freemuse organization Solís and another musician, Didier Almagron, the release have also signed Finnish Music Council and Association of Musicians.

Rapper Denis Solís González­

Authorities used the coronavirus pandemic as a reason to invade San Isidro’s premises and take people for questioning, Maykel “Osorbo” Castillo said news agency AP. Also one of the most internationally famous Cuban visual artists, Tania Bruguera, was arrested in November but has since been released and has been under house arrest since his sister said. Bruguerasta reported by Artnews, among others.

The San Isidro movement was born in 2018. In the same year A 3G network was introduced in Cuba and internet connections improved significantly. However, internet use was and is still expensive, and the connection is not available to almost everyone. However, improved contacts with civic activism have helped, and many hitherto hidden movements have become visible. The BBC will speak at the end of November in the video he published The “new revolution” that is underway in the country, digitally.

Through social media, sexual minorities and animal rights organizations are now making their voices heard.

In the shadow of the corona pandemic, critical voices have been suppressed in 2020 around the world. Movimiento San Isidro seems so strong that it cannot be silenced. The months of the current year show if this is the case.