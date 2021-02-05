Columns Runeberg winner forces to think about whether we pay enough attention to the use of the power of narratives in our own daily lives

Many have praised Marisha Rasi-Koskinen’s novel as the most important work of the past year. Rec addresses one of the biggest issues of our time: how stories use power.

Marisha Rasi-Koskisen novel Rec became one of the most talked about and praised books last fall. “Autumn Written Case,” dared to market at the latest Firefighter Award even though it did not even stand as a candidate in the Finlandia competition.

Now the book has been printed with the Runeberg Prize.

There are many books, including me, titled last year as the most important, most impressive, greatest work. In the morning paper Rasi-Koski from Tampere was already titled a genius with the novel.

Others In addition to the overtones, it must be said that Rasi-Koskinen’s novel is the most topical of last year. Rec namely, it deals with one of the greatest questions of our time: how stories use power. Stories float around us everywhere, in the form of images, sounds and words. In the age of social media, there is already talk of a storytelling economy, which is putting pressure on politicians, authorities and journalists alike.

Rasi-Koskinen’s previous work, Winner of Children’s and Young People’s Literature Finlandia 2019, also touched on the same topic. The dark side of the sun, in which a large role was played by an unquestioned herd of followers gathered through the stories of a charismatic leader. “It seems that especially now during social media, people are starting to shout crazy about something, even if it isn’t even true,” Rasi-Koskinen stated to me in an interview at the time.

The question researchers have also revolved around it: last year, it was published in Finland The dangers of the report (Counterweight) than By means of a report (Gaudeamus). There has also been a journalist, among others Johanna Vehkoo In his False Revealer blog and in a book published on its basis (Kosmos, 2019).

A new thread was added to the topic last fall Donald Trumpin a presidential campaign in which the truth was twisted to the needs of the story in many ways. What happens when we don’t know who to believe?

Recin at the heart of the idea is just this: the storyteller’s responsibility.

In the novel, stories are told through pictures. The main characters, Lucas and Cole, make a documentary and talk about its truthfulness, the illusion of objectivity. “What the photographer meant to photograph is almost always different from what the viewer sees in the image.”

When making a film, the boys build reality, use power. Select, edit, delimit, compose. I had a reader inevitably drawing board their reports: I’ve been told, what you have left out?

In Finnish in the literature, stories are still often selected and delimited from near war, bombing, reconstruction, prison camps. War stories are marketed, sold and rewarded. We are a young nation and it is understandable that the scars of war will be dealt with for a long time to come.

At the same time, it is also a choice, it is also a power.

However, Rasi-Koskinen’s novel makes us wonder whether we pay enough attention to the use of the power of narratives in our own daily lives. The battles that are fought by their means.