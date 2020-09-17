Columns Rude message for sport: Big savings ahead in a year’s time, as the amount of support euros is obscured

A lot more clearly the Ministry of Education and Culture could not in its bulletin tell.

“Revenue from gambling revenues is estimated to be lower in the coming years. After 2021, the compensation will continue, but in the future it will not be possible to fully compensate for the decrease in revenue. ”

Sports and other beneficiaries of the state gambling company Veikkaus are facing a savings curve. Operations are likely to need to be rationalized and spending needs to be ramped up.

Government the draft 2021 budget announced on wednesday was still a huge relief. The threat was that up to a quarter of the sports and sports support pot would go away, as Veikkaus’ income has fallen by hundreds of millions of euros a year.

The situation is particularly difficult for sports and sports, as the state has tied its subsidies almost entirely to Veikkaus’ income.

Now the government decided to compensate the loss of income to the beneficiaries in full, but only on a one-off basis, as it will not be possible in the future due to the economic situation of the State.

In 2022, subsidies for sports and exercise are likely to be hit by a support cutter of millions, if not tens of millions of euros.

The threat is recognized, for example, in the Olympic Committee, the umbrella organization for sport.

“Exercise and sport can breathe a sigh of relief,” Olympic Committee headed government budget spill commenting on its bulletin.

Situation it is by no means over but coming on. Now it was only moved a year ahead.

Sports and exercise must be worried about their money, not least because the government does not have to give a real picture of what is to come. The Board of Directors is striving to strengthen Veikkaus’ monopoly position, but assessments of its benefits and functionality are contradictory.

What is certain, on the other hand, is that the beneficiaries will not have a return to times when the subsidy pot grew from year to year after the coronavirus epidemic.

For example, in the latest calculations of The Finnish Gambling Consultants, the revenues collected by the state from gambling are at best EUR 200 million from the peak years, be it the Finnish system, be it a strict exclusivity model, a pure licensing model or something in between.

And the situation would not necessarily change even if the state switched directly to budget funding in support of sport. In any case, subsidies would fall into a more severe reason.

In front so there are savings.

This year, the sports organization field will receive a total of EUR 45 million in general grants and club grants from the unions. That’s 30 percent of the state’s approximately $ 150 million sports budget.

EUR 32 million will be allocated for the construction of sports facilities and EUR 20 million for municipal state contributions. Sports training centers, such as sports colleges, receive € 17 million and top sports around € 12 million.

In addition, EUR 8.3 million was enough for projects to promote a sports lifestyle and EUR 7.5 million for research and training activities. And so on.

According to HS data, at least there will be no significant changes in the emphasis next year.

Anything it is unnecessary to lift one stick for a sports organization, program, job, or project.

The state sports budget is also not a budget for top sports, but it also helps the elderly to move around, improves the working ability of Finns and supports young people’s hobbies.

A look at the support lists also shows that not all sites are top projects in society either. Sport could certainly use its support euro more effectively, and it will soon be a must to learn.