Even for Finns the fashion phrase “to be on the right side of history” is ingrained in the debate.

It is commonly used as a sham argument in any value-charged argument.

Those who agree with the argument will hear a gracious assessment that they are “on the right side of history”. Instead, those who dare to disagree are doomed to the “wrong side of history”.

Problem with history, however, is that it can only be viewed retrospectively by definition.

It is often impossible to know in advance who, after decades – or even centuries – will end up in the caste of the good and who will be the worst. You can often see far from better than near.

Of course, there are situations where a moral assessment is easy to make right now. An obvious example of this is the Russian offensive war against Ukraine. We don’t need a 21st century historian to say in retrospect that killing civilians is wrong.

Recent history reassessment is currently hot in Finland. However, ironic lessons in history can also be found elsewhere.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC fresh mini document series Thatcher & Reagan: A Very Special Relationship forecloses the country’s former prime minister Margaret Thatcherin and the former President of the United States Ronald Reagan special relationship.

As is well known, the duo got along well with each other. They were united by a vision that communism could be defeated. And as we know, Thatcher and Reagan were right about that, too.

Document however, it also recalls the differences between Thatcher and Reagan in the early 1980s. One of them concerned the Jamal gas pipeline, which was to import gas from Siberia to Western Europe.

Reagan, who started as president in January 1981, immediately took the pipeline in the eye.

According to the Reagan administration, the gas pipeline dangerously increased Western Europe’s energy dependence on the Soviet Union. In addition to the Soviet influence, its coffin swells when energy is paid for in Western currency. Of course, foreign exchange earnings would go to armaments.

Reagan tried to persuade Europeans, for example, at the G7 summit of leading industrialized countries in Ottawa in July 1981.

Reagan offered alternative energy solutions to the Chancellor of West Germany To Helmut Schmidt and the President of France François Mitterrandille. Not valid. Europeans wanted to keep both their heads and their Soviet gas.

“[Helmut] However, Schmidt made it clear that West Germany did not believe that the current situation would lead to any ‘dangerous dependence that could be exploited politically by its counterpart’, ”Helsingin Sanomat wrote on July 21, 1981, quoting AFP.

Even Thganer, Reagan’s closest partner, opposed the restriction of eastern trade. It did not fit into the ideal of free trade for the British leader.

Forty a year later, the gas dispute between the United States and Europe appears to be very premature. But if someone had said in Finland in the early 1980s that “let’s do as Reagan says to be on the right side of history,” he would have been considered half-crazy.

In the early 1980s, Reagan was often seen in Western Europe as a dangerous or climber or a dangerous climber. In Finland Juice made Reagan a mockery of the couple.

It was not until the end of the Cold War and the break-up of the Soviet Union that a new interpretation of history was given that recognized and recognized Reagan’s merits.

But was the American president in piping “on the right side of history”?

In hindsight, yes. Good faith, already a bad habit in Western Europe, coupled with energy dependence, has strengthened Putin Russia, the consequences of which Ukraine is now suffering.

The situation would be different if, after the fall of the Soviet Union, a democratic market economy had emerged from Russia as a result of free trade. At the time, Reagan’s 1981 assessment would have been too pessimistic.

This is also a problem for history: even the sharpest estimate does not remain in a vacuum, but its after-value is always measured in relation to the number of n variables.