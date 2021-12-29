Columns Riku Rantala listed three hard Finnish books this year – and they are united by a surprising thing

Riku Rantala shares this year’s Finnish book recommendations. Three very different works are united by one surprising thing.

Is it’s time to put a columnist’s book year into the package. It includes a bunch of concrete suburbs and trackside, Korso in Vantaa, Puistola in Helsinki and Tapulikaupunki.

Of course, many other great domestic works appeared, but three books repeatedly returned my thoughts on youth, a culture of violence, substance abuse problems, immigration, equality, the class issue, survival, and parenting.

1. The story of hockey player Siim Liivik Fuck you Liivik (author Aki Ollikainen)

Under Biographies of 35-year-olds are rarely justified, but “Wet-Simon” lived Siim Liivikin the journey from the Soviet-Estonian collective farm to Korso, to the lifting of the Canada Cup and to the concert stages is.

For many junior athletes – and Junnu’s parent – it would certainly be good to listen to the single mother’s immigrant son depict his journey from the back to the top.

2. Jenni Pääskysaari’s first novel The Geography of the Mind

Literary superpower is, I believe, how the reader becomes empathized with different lives, perspectives, and experiences – and perhaps thus understands the world more. Jenni Pääskysaari has grown in Korso from uterus to confirmation, so he knows the subject.

As a peer and growing up on the track, I thought I knew it too.

Shit berries! I may have never properly thought about what a time like 1980s pilot jackets, toxicity, intolerable compliance, and groping growth might have been from a girl’s perspective.

3. Tuomas Kyrö’s autobiographical work Typewriter

Korsosta a few stops further south is Park Station. In those corners I spent my own flowering years as well as a writer known for his extensive and acclaimed production Tuomas Kyrö. In different gangs, though: Kyrö with a leather head and the Finnish flag on his sleeve.

The typewriter thief vividly describes how a teacher known to be a mussel in the area caused his students deep experiences of injustice. I know many of them have ended up in a spiral of violence and substance abuse. Kyrö had time to move out.

What connects all three survival stories except the suburb and some kind of incompetence?

In each, at least one meaningful adult outside the family emerges — a teacher, a coach — who sees, listens, and supports.

I hope there will be some in 2022 as well. I think the need has not diminished, at least not.

The author is a journalist, writer and TV producer whose means of coping with his youth included practicing word-of-mouth and disguise.