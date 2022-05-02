Columns Renny Harlin seems to be making a self-made dream man in a TV series that carries his name

The reality TV series The Harlins, which began last Thursday, tells the story of the life of film director Renny Harlin and his wife Johanna.

The series follows the couple’s busy everyday life in Bulgaria, where Renny portrays The Refuge movie. In one of its key roles is seen spouse Johanna.

Attached, the viewer can see what kind of everyday life and free time, if any, they spend and how they plan their future wedding. At the same time, Johanna is preparing for fitness competitions.

Interesting? Yes and no.

The most disturbs the pace and style with which the program is served to viewers. The Harlins met Class meeting 3 in Finland in the summer of 2020. The relationship began in the autumn, and the following spring began filming.

When it comes to love, things can indeed happen quickly, but has the general public had enough interest in this particular couple and their fairy tales? The various stages of their lives and relationships have not been relentlessly followed in the media. There is no enthusiasm and buzz that would be expected to arouse characters comparable to royalty.

For example, the Harlins do not even measure the number of followers, even together with the most popular Finnish somepersons. They go ahead, for example Teemu Selänne, Aku Hirviniemi, Jukka Hildén, Vappu Pimiä and Maria Veitola.

It also feels a little strange to have the set served instantly to all viewers, a bit like a product thrown into a flea market take-it-out camp. Wouldn’t the royals deserve a little more solemn treatment, like all the other hot and anticipated series that will be shown first on paid streaming services? The first six episodes of this 21-part love show will be available to watch on MTV.

Renny Harlin is Finland ‘s most successful film director, the only one to create a career in Hollywood. He has still remained a relatively distant, perhaps even a little mystical figure to the general public for decades. She has always guarded her private life and has never talked about her love life as publicly as she does now and in her biography published last fall. Renny Harlin, my unique life (Oak).

That’s why it’s quite interesting to see Harlin in his element, directing the film, in this series. It could be watched even more because it is the world that viewers are less likely to see. I find it regrettable that Harlin’s life was not invented to make a reality series during his hottest Hollywood years in the 1990s.

The question also arises as to what might be the ultimate reason why Harlin has just now agreed to show off his love life as a reality TV star.

Harlin appears in the series as a workaholic who finds it difficult to relax and who has never learned to live the so-called. normal life. The director, who has lived much of his life without driving a car himself, going to the store, cleaning, and not having to cook for himself, has now found the joy of everyday laundry.

It is gratifying to see more material in the series than the breakfast and other food catalog that has become familiar from the couple’s Instagram accounts. Quite often his wife Johanna shoots and talks, and quite often somewhere in the background Renny is seen on the phone or computer at work. Life is so disciplined that everyday life is not even time to take a bath.

“You’d break up if I came to say I could take a bath here now,” Johanna tells Renny in a shared bubble bath on a rare Sunday holiday.

A busy life has very quickly distanced Johanna from her friends and relatives in Finland as well.

Viewer gets to follow the early heavens of the newlyweds, where everything feels wonderful and intoxicating. At times it feels like watching The bachelor of your dreams series without the rose ceremony, and I guess that’s the purpose. The wedding is designed to be fabulously beautiful and romantic, like in the movies.

Yes, a director marinated by a Hollywood dream factory masters the framework and knows how to create illusions and dream stories. The master of action films now has the opportunity to create a romantic film from his own life, The Thunder Man of Dreams.