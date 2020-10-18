Columns Regional brutalism is over – attention, the center and Finland

A new road may be opening to a more regional Finland, but that road cannot be traversed by force. When an individual chooses, regionalization must be done with charm.

World the largest consulting firms have predicted a race in recent months where knowledge workers will hold meetings and forge their computers when the coronavirus pandemic is sometimes over.

Boston Consulting Group by large companies anticipate that one in four employees will work remotely in the future. McKinsey believesthat a large proportion of companies are moving to the hybrid model. In it, work is done partly remotely and partly in offices or “hubs” that may be scattered in different places. Pwc: n in the survey the majority of business leaders believe that wider teleworking is not a transient phenomenon but at least partly a permanent change.

If you believe in reports, telecommuting is not a transient phase, so there is a fundamental change going on. It revolutionizes our perception of work and ultimately power. One important target group has gone unnoticed in the reports of global consultants: the Finnish Center Party, which is seeking a new direction.

Regionalization has been a curse word for some in Finland for decades, great poetry for the people of central Finland. In practice, the results vary.

Fiasco was, for example, the regionalization of pharmaceutical administration in Kuopio started in 2009 by Liisa Hyssälä from the city center. The transfer turned into a mess for years, as few experts wanted to leave Helsinki. In such a in regional brutalism the central government takes the institution rooted in one place and tries to forcibly place its work in the place chosen by the authorities. Like concrete brutalism in buildings, centralized regional brutalism now smells of a stale 20th-century figure.

If the leap in teleworking really is permanent, this equation will also change.

First, the notion of institution as a house that can be moved breaks down. If much of the work is done remotely or in “hubs,” the bottom of regional brutalism disappears. The drug administration is no longer regionalized from the minister’s office, but in the reflections of thousands of expert singles or families on where work is best done. Is the Helsinki metropolitan area, the provincial city, forest Finland or some combination of them more attractive then?

It is from this center that one could learn. A new road may be opening to a more regional Finland, but that road cannot be traversed by force. When an individual chooses, regionalization must be done with charm. Metsä-Suomi, is your offer good enough?

Change does not end at the Finnish borders. Large companies have woken up to the fact that as work is decentralized, they can hire the best talent from anywhere in the world. IBM or Huawei code can be written from Hong Kong as well as from Lake Hausjärvi. The best experts can probably choose their location according to their own preferences. The choice is influenced by, for example, calmness, the effects of climate change and culture.

The whole of Finland is worth waking up to at this point. If expert work is truly decentralized, states should not only think about competitiveness as the height of the diesel tax, but increasingly as a quality of life. As the turn of the century competed for data centers, there may soon be competition for the “hubs” of experts.

All this means that the new regional policy may be a global phenomenon in the 2020s. This policy is not only brutally centralized but individualized. At its heart is quality of life and its nature is rivalry, not dictation. At the same time, the political dividing lines between “rural” and “urban” can slip into surprising positions. It is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between global and local politics.

Consultants often pull their hips over, but sometimes they hit right. Right now, it seems that regional politicians in the city center as well as the rest of Finland should whine their ears.

The author is HS’s chief financial and political editor.