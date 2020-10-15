Columns Quantitative targets at the expense of quality characterize education reforms – the most important thing seems to be that Finns get to the top of the statistics

In the past, Finland had a cool attitude towards international excellence lists in education and research, but now the attitude has changed.

When Finnish 15-year-olds ranked at the top of the first Pisa comparison in 2000, and the result was considered a surprising but not extremely important measure of quality here: after all, going to school is much more than succeeding in an OECD test.

When the results of Finnish young people then began to decline, it was interpreted as a worrying sign of a decline in the level of education.

There has also been a shift in attitudes towards the diverse lists of excellence of universities. At first, they were frowned upon as misleading – even in universities. Now universities are sharply telling us to snatch up a notch on any list.

Even before, it was not considered a very strange achievement that Finland ranks at the top when comparing the shares of university graduates in the age group. Instead, there was a fear of dunar shortage.

Education level lifting is now pursued in many ways, but mostly the goals are quantitative and there is little talk of content or well-being. The key is to succeed in international comparisons.

A vision for higher education and research up to 2030, published three years ago, declared that at least half of the 25-34 age group would henceforth complete a university degree. The goal was also recorded in the program of the current government.

Concerns have been raised that the share of people with a higher education degree in Finland was still 42 per cent last year, ie below the OECD average of 45 per cent. Little attention has been paid to the fact that several countries offer short degrees lasting a year or two. If they are excluded from the comparison, Finland will be above the OECD average.

Compulsory school age Raising to 18 years and free secondary education by the end of the year when a student turns 20 is the government’s major school reform.

The level of education is to be improved so that everyone completes a secondary education, without which it is bad to get a job.

It is a kind of active model for primary school graduates who would be obliged to apply for postgraduate studies. Applying would not be enough, but vocational school, high school or preparatory studies should also be admitted. It would be taken care of by the municipality.

The reform would not necessarily beautify degree statistics, as the problem with secondary education is the drop-out rate, not the search for or access to it. However, at the age of compulsory schooling, Finland would be able to coexist with several US states.

The author is the editor of HS Policy.