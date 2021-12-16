Columns Putin’s lobbying will change Finland’s NATO debate again

Echoes from the 1990s – and the 1970s – are on display. Today, however, Finland has room for maneuver and a status as a Western democracy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also added a twist to the Finnish NATO debate by demanding a commitment from the United States and NATO that NATO would not admit new members. Many consider the requirement to apply not only to Ukraine and Georgia but also to Finland and Sweden.

In 2012, General Nikolai Makarov visited Finland to say that participation in NATO exercises could pose a threat to Russia. President Sauli Niinistö immediately took the floor. In 2016, Putin said that Finland’s NATO membership was Finland’s own business. It is a little unclear what Russia is now pursuing. Finland’s position, on the other hand, is clear. Finland makes its own decisions.

Now, in December, Niinistö reacted quickly to Putin’s latest NATO speeches, and the answer sums up Finland’s line: “Finland’s foreign, security and defense policy is based on maintaining national room for maneuver and choice. This also includes the opportunity to ally militarily and apply for NATO membership. An important part of this is NATO’s so-called open door policy, ie keeping membership open to countries that qualify for NATO. ”

Putin after the demands, Niinistö has spoken to both U.S. President Joe Biden and Putin. Niinistö spoke with Biden on Monday. Niinistö said he appreciates that NATO maintains its open door policy. On Tuesday, it was time for a call to Moscow. Putin raised the issue of NATO enlargement. Niinistö stated that the Finnish line has not changed.

The talks come at a time when Russia has taken the threat of Ukraine to the brink of a great war. Finland is still not applying to NATO, and NATO does not make take-or-leave offers.

Militarily, Finland is NATO-compatible. The idea of ​​a NATO option is a bit mystical, but still clearly important for national identity – and also a message to Russia.

Finnish According to Iro Särkä, who studied the NATO debate in his dissertation, the occupation of Crimea in 2014 changed the tone of the NATO debate. Carnivalism and slander disappeared from MPs’ NATO debates. The tone is also influenced by status: when a politician becomes a minister, words become cautious.

Niinistö has not wanted to be profiled as a pro-NATO president. He is seeking a framework for Finland to strengthen European defense. No one else in Finland’s leadership is launching a real NATO debate.

Yet the NATO debate is changing again. Echoes from the 1990s – and the 1970s – are on display. Last week, Yle In A-Talk Risto E. J. Penttilä gave an ideathat the so-called time window to apply for NATO could close quickly. That is impossible to believe.

When The Soviet Union collapsed, Finland did not apply for NATO. It made a difference to the countries of the Eastern Bloc. Finland also hoped that Russia would move closer to the West, and did not want to disrupt development.

Much has changed since those times, and now no new Finnishness is seen. Finland has room for maneuver and a position as a Western democracy. As Niinistö’s calls show, Finland has exceptional relations with both the White House and the Kremlin.

Niinistö is looking for a kind of bridge-builder position for Finland by talking about the spirit of Helsinki. One of its manifestations was the meeting of Putin and Donald Trump in Helsinki. The second could be a summit on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the OSCE.

While the need for diplomacy is acute, is there room for it? There is a risk in the role of mediator. The 1975 OSCE meeting was part of the division of interests. Now Putin is openly trading in a new division of interests, which also challenges Finland’s security.

If Finland blows the spirit of Helsinki between the great powers, whatever that means, the kind of flame that Finland feeds must be opened to the people.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.