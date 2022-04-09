Columns Putin was injured when the West did not respect him – then he attacked and disrespect swelled unprecedentedly, writes Jari Tervo

What is the permission to expect from negotiations in which the larger party wants the genocide of the smaller party and the smaller party still nevertheless wants to live brazenly, Jari Tervo asks in his column.

During the week found out what it means to clean up Ukraine’s president Vladimir Putin invented by the Nazis. It means genocide.

A columnist for the Russian state news agency Ria Novost appeared in the days of the revelation of the Bushan massacre Timofei Sergeitsevin writing What must Russia do for Ukraine?. Sergeitsev line: Denazification means taking action against a large section of the population that cannot be directly punished for war crimes.

The civilians murdered on the streets of Bushan are thus an example of those who cannot be directly punished for war crimes.

The columnist writes the Jewish president Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine: Chronicle is a much greater danger to the world and to Russia than Hitler’s version of German Nazism.

Ukraine has posed this danger by its very existence: without attacking anyone, without setting up concentration camps.

Russian the predecessor Soviet Union was well acquainted with German Nazism. Stalin and Hitler signed a non-aggression pact in August 1939. They were allies. Putin is happy not to mention this.

According to the secret additional protocol to the agreement between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, Finland belonged to the Soviet Union.

On the current application of the agreement, Putin wanted to negotiate with the West before invading Ukraine. Putin demanded assurances that NATO would not expand east. If the West had accepted the demand, it would have prevented Finland from joining NATO.

In Russia, no one is publicly considering what Russia should do for Ukraine. Sergei’s writing certainly has Putin’s blessing.

The writing culminates in a wild interpretation of history: Russia did everything it could to save the West in the 20th century. It feels like Putin’s hand has guided Sergeitsev’s pen. The result was the style of the Kremlin ruler: pomp, insanity, self-pity, uncovered martyrdom.

Putin is offended that the West does not respect him. By attacking Ukraine, Putin swelled a circle of disrespect almost everywhere in the world.

Russia’s brutal warfare complicates peace talks. This is also the case if the risk of poisoning for the negotiators could somehow be minimized. What is one to expect from negotiations in which the larger party wants the genocide of the smaller party and the smaller party nevertheless still wants to live brazenly?

Genocide is not a matter for negotiation. It is still a crime against humanity.

Murderous Vladimir should get rid of Putin. Ideally, he would be overthrown by the Russian people. To make this possible, the West, despite the German counterattack, should stop financing the Russian war with oil and gas purchases. The people will not abandon Putin until it suffers from its policies.

Everyone realizes that nothing really happens when four of the oligarch’s eight billion are exported. There is plenty left to boast. Putin’s daughters on the sanctions list only hurts them

Putin must be forced to choose between warfare and the well-being of the people as oil and gas revenues run out. Loyal to himself, of course, chooses war.

As hundreds of thousands of Russians gather in St. Petersburg’s Palace Square and downtown Moscow, enraged by the misery of life, to demand change, Putin orders the shooting of the crowd. The commander refuses to obey the command, and Putin leaves, barely a foot ahead.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not one of those men who will die for his idea. He wants others to die for his idea.