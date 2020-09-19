Columns Puksprööti punches holes in mentions and I wonder how even in strong forces of nature man is somehow able to create

Perhaps the environment would not be so impressive and beautiful, if there was not always the possibility of danger to life on the reverse side, writes Riku Rantala in his column.

Aila storm recalled a topical souvenir.

Does this feel like being in the middle of an earthquake? The floor sways, I just stay upright.

Items dripping from shelves and tables – those that haven’t already fallen or figured out to tie up.

The ears are filled with noise and intense planks of natina, the nose smells of salt in addition to vomiting.

Welcome to my first visit to the storm of the Archipelago Sea as the wind blows at 27 meters per second.

“ The feeling is exactly the same as as a child in Linnanmäki’s Viking Ship.

I was got a beer or a deckhand to your beer s / v Valborg, a two-masted wooden sailing ship less than 30 meters long.

I had little sailing experience – as most of the others did with a crew of just over twenty, but experienced sea bears were found in the officers.

Apparently you get used to everything. I ascend the steep stairs to the dark deck into the watch shift, snap the thread of life onto my life jackets, and hold on to all my limbs where I can.

I watch as the boxer (bow boom) punches holes in huge, foam-headed mentions and wonders how man, in an incomprehensibly strong force of nature, is somehow able to create.

In the morning the storm is over. The gentle wind drifts us in the sunshine towards Kökari harbor.

Vomiting is washed, soaked clothes are dried, broken goods are repaired, sleep debt is put to sleep.

The surrounding area offers an incredible landscape.

“ Noise pollution is present, only the noise of the waves and the lapping of the waves on the shimmering side of the ship are present.

Are in the largest archipelago in the world. And most often: I’m starting to realize how significant a fuck we could have been. In these waters there are plenty of ravines and shallows – and wrecks.

But perhaps the environment would not be so impressive and beautiful if there was not always the possibility of danger to life on the reverse side.

Fortunately, more severe storms are less common in these waters, and usually the sailor is allowed to enjoy the caresses of the sea.

First my voyage was not the last, as is rarely the case with others who get to taste a sailor’s life.

Namely, few things overcome the feeling of tourism as the wind transports a calmly swaying boat towards new adventures on the horizon.

The troubles of the worldly world remain in the wake.

The author is a Madventures adventurer, non-fiction writer and TV producer who always envied sailors while working as a stevedore in Sörnäinen Harbor.