Columns Prince Albert’s formulas have no chance when challenged against them in the Queen’s Parade

A friend of the royal rooms tried to get closer to the Grimaldi princely family with the help of a British documentary series. Formula 1 proved to be an insurmountable obstacle.

Two weeks the bouquet of flowers standing in the vase was still snapped into the vase of the bridal gauze and one of the beautifully dried pink carnations. Really pretty, and the rest to biowaste.

The source of the suddenly rising decoration inspiration was obvious. I had watched Yle at the Arena Inside Monaco series. The improvement of one, if any, bouquet of flowers from the first episode had been recorded in the subconscious, of course the second. And the flowers are fresh.

I grabbed a British three-part documentary series with my firm intention of getting to better intervals Grimaldin with the princely family. The family has ruled the mini-state of Monaco since the 13th century, but we are still very far apart. It’s weird considering how much I like the royal rooms of England and Sweden.

Could the reason be the prince who ruled since 2005 Albert II’s bachelor years long milky mixes? Miss the mood of her and the princess Charlenen at the wedding? Albert’s at least superbly hidden charisma?

Documentary the first sentence went well: “Monaco is living in May.” Then the narrator’s second sentence shattered my imagination of the possibility of convergence: “At this time of year, the prince will allow the Monte Carlo region to become a racetrack.”

Oh yeah, formula, that was it. The Formula 1 track racing class, run since 1950, represents (for me, I know many people disagree) such stupid risk-taking and absurd vanity that it had also stained my relationship with the Grimaldi.

Grace Kelly, her wedding and her wedding dress, all the tragic accidents, the Curse of the Grimaldi. Monaco doesn’t intervene in the fascinating court spectacle of complete building blocks, but it can’t do anything, a piece of formula leaves good pieces in its shadow.

I looked of course the whole episode. The set is very nice, so in addition to seeing the floral arrangement inspiration and the € 28,000 champagne bottle, I confirmed my knowledge of Monaco.

The state has less than 40,000 inhabitants but only just over 9,000 citizens. If you want to become a resident, you need at least half a million euros for your account, but some of the citizens are just ordinary people who work. Of course, for whom the Albert administration pays various financial subsidies and favors, for example, when looking for a job. Interesting.

Still, it is obvious that the prince, who is turning his country into a formal track every year, will not be able to compete on horseback in the old condition that begins his platinum celebration on June 2. Elizabeth with.

The second of June is already Thursday next week! Broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II’s party parade on TV1 at 12:30!

I am considering fresh flowers in a vase.