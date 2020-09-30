Columns Posti’s new way of addressing its customers can be relaxed without exaggeration

Many have considered the new style to be overwhelming and even inequal, because the spoken language is by no means the same all over Finland and also varies individually.

"Is is this a new performance by Antti Holma? " asked musician, software developer Jarmo Puolakanaho recently on Twitter. Posti had renewed its brand and at the same time began to communicate remarkably fluently. The new style catches the eye, among other things, with abundant use of words.

Twitter was a source of surprise, especially for the customer service representative Tweet, whose opening words were “Hello hello”. The message said that Posti wants to “be closer to you, our wonderful customers, by working together on a friend basis”.

“The ultimate purpose of the post office is to be reliable, not close to us,” Puolakanaho summed up his knowledge.

Postal has received a lot of feedback over the years about distance and officialism, Kaisa Ilola, Director of Customer Experience, told HS.

At least civil servants cannot be blamed for the reform. Instead, many have considered the new style to be overwhelming and even inequal, because the spoken language is by no means the same all over Finland and also varies individually.

In addition, communications reform comes at a rare bad time. The Post Office has long been accused of deteriorating service, and the company is resumed new co-operation negotiations. “Bustling together” is now getting unfortunate lustful shades.

In communication and marketing has begun to speak more and more of a tone of voice that can term refer to texts as well. One valid way to outline tones is by Eeva Öörn, a communications and language management expert. a couple of years ago in Kielikello magazine presented a three-level classification.

Voice 1 is formal, factual and reserved: “If necessary, staff can be asked for guidance by email at xx.” Voice 2, on the other hand, is friendly, approachable and respectful: “If you need advice or help, we will be happy to help! Just write to us at xx. ” Voice 3, on the other hand, is relaxed, a bit faceted, and friendly: “Did you go scratching your head? Drop mail at xx and we’ll be jesus. ”

It is quite easy to find a suitable place for Posti’s new tone when you look at, for example, a person named OmaPost. service demo page. ”Tadaa! The mail came. I keep my letters and invoices. ”

Ilola, Customer Experience Director, said that Posti is now monitoring reactions and considering improvements. Here’s a tough suggestion for a state-owned company: what if you switched to voice 2?

The author is the language editor of HS.