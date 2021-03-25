Columns Politics sees immigrants as “immigration,” not as people

Finland has something to worry about in its treatment of immigrants, but carelessness has been a conscious choice for some people with a foreign background in a pandemic. This is not explained by the shortcomings of the Finnish system.

The year 2015 in the end, Finnish society came as a surprise. Asylum seekers began to come to Finland at an accelerating pace. From Haparanda, people arrived on the Tornio side in large numbers by bus. Images of congestion arriving in Finland remained in the minds of Finns.

Moods provided the impetus for racism. Demonstrations were held in the vicinity of the reception centers, mass fights broke out, and attempts were made to burn emergency accommodation.

It was generally interpreted that the crisis revealed the incompetence of the ruling parties. The theme of immigration, according to critics, had been twisted for a long time, and now politics was suddenly faced with things that had been swept under the rug and unprepared.

But what policy was actually blamed? Yes, immigration had been clarified, and the parties had views on the theme. Finland also had positions that were presented, for example, at EU meetings when trying to build common asylum guidelines.

Likely the object of the rebukes was that the immigration debate always escaped shamefully into the structures. The parties did not want to talk about people, those coming to the country and their responsibilities. The policy talked about the structures of Finnish society and their shortcomings – for example, whether there are sufficient resources for the integration of newcomers and how they would be allocated so that Finland would better cope with its responsibilities.

The rise of extremists indicated that some Finns had a different perspective distortion: they only saw people and their shortcomings, not problematic structures.

The coronavirus pandemic, on the other hand, indicates that Finnish society and parties are still struggling with this tendency to shy away from structures.

Foreign backgrounds the proportion of new coronavirus infections is much higher than the proportion of the population with a foreign background. They are responsible for up to half of the new infections. The districts that gathered immigrants on Helsinki’s corona maps glow red.

Last week, the news said that a large bunch of infections was found among exchange students in Turku. The students had arranged According to Turku Sanomat large splinters from which infections spread. Despite the petitions, a group of exchange students from the University of Eastern Finland went on a trip to Saariselkä. The result was infections. An immigrant in Kouvola big funeral caused exposures.

The situation is embarrassing for politics. The discussion is again directed at reflecting on the shortcomings of Finnish society. Has the communication failed? Are immigrants overcrowded? Does the situation indicate that Finland is discriminatory?

Of those who do not meet in eastern Helsinki, quite a few seem to have a foreign background. In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat they themselves said that foreigners do not take the coronavirus and Finnish rules seriously. Exchange students know languages ​​and know what is the number one concern of the surrounding society.

Finland has something to pet, but carelessness is a conscious choice for some people with a foreign background, which the structures do not explain.

To structures fleeing shyness again gives way to racism and ultimately harms everyone’s cause. The overall efficacy of vaccinations would increase if the worst-spread areas were vaccinated first. But how could vaccinations be centralized to immigrants during municipal elections so that the solution does not advance the cause of those who ride on anti-alien themes?

Perhaps we are trying to get rid of the concern again, not to mention the people and their responsibilities – for example, by hoping that the problem will go away with less noise if vaccinations or restrictions on movement are added to “a local government unit called Helsinki”.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.